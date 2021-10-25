Central Oregon has a need for additional officials to service the high school and middle school basketball programs in the area due to a statewide shortage of officials and an increase in schools in Central Oregon, according to a news release.
New officials will help prevent contests and participation from being limited due to a lack of officials.
The Central Oregon Basketball Officials Association will hold its first meeting of the year on Monday, Nov. 1, at 6:30 p.m., at the Mountain View High School library. Those who wish to serve as basketball officials should attend.
High School Sports Scoreboard
Receive text alerts for scores and schedules
Nationwide, there has been a steady decline of high school sports officials over the years, according to the release. Last year the decline of officials was unprecedented, and Oregon is not immune.
According to the Oregon School Activities Association, last year Oregon suffered a drop of 26% of officials across all sports. Basketball was particularly hard-hit by the crisis, going from 1,086 officials in 2019-20 to 632 this year, a 42% percent decline.
Locally, the Central Oregon Basketball Officials Association (COBOA) suffered a 43% decline in officials this past season.
For more information on how to become an official, contact Mike Smith at 541-389-5204 or email mikesmithcoboa@gmail.com.
—Bulletin staff report
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for our newsletters
Select any of the free newsletter below, enter your email address and click 'Sign Up."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.