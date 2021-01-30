GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany — Lara Gut-Behrami won her third straight World Cup super-G on Saturday, 10 days before the world championship race in the discipline.
The Swiss skier confirmed her dominance with another clear victory, a week after she won her home race in Crans Montana by 0.93 seconds.
On Saturday, Kajsa Vickhoff Lie trailed by 0.68 in second for the Norwegian’s first career podium result, and Marie-Michele Gagnon came 0.93 behind in third.
The Canadian, wearing bib No. 29, bumped Sofia Goggia off the podium. The Italian, who is on a four-race winning streak in downhill, finished fourth, ahead of Austria’s Christine Scheyer and Olympic super-G champion Ester Ledecka.
Overall leader Petra Vlhova finished 10th, and the Slovakian skier saw her advantage over Gut-Behrami in the season standings reduced to 62 points.
“A few months ago, people asked me if I was still able to win a race at all. Now people start talking about the (overall) World Cup. It shows how fast things can change in sport,” said Gut-Behrami, who had not won a race between 2018 and 2020.
“For me it’s important that I keep my level of skiing, that I can be fast like today and enjoy it.”
Several racers were sitting out the races in Germany in order to prepare for the worlds in Italy, most notably Mikaela Shiffrin and Michelle Gisin.
Shiffrin, who won the super-G world title in 2019, has not competed in a speed race for over a year. She had a 10-month break from racing in 2020 and only just resumed training in super-G.
American Laurenne Ross, of Bend, participated but did not finish.
The race was initially scheduled as a downhill, but bad weather wiped out both training sessions this week. A downhill race can only take place after the athletes had at least one training run on the course.
Another super-G had already been scheduled for Sunday, the last women’s World Cup event before the Feb. 8-21 world championships in Cortina d’Ampezzo.
Also Saturday:
Noël gets 1st victory in a year on home snow: CHAMONIX, France — Clément Noël got his first World Cup win in a year, triumphing on home snow in the penultimate slalom before the world championships.
The French skier won three slaloms in each of the last two seasons but had been waiting for another victory since prevailing in Chamonix in February.
Returning to the same course Saturday, Noël improved from third position after the opening leg as the top two lost time in similar mistakes halfway through their final runs.
On a course softened by persistent rain, first-run leader Marco Schwarz dropped to third, 0.19 seconds behind Noël, while Ramon Zenhäusern remained in second and trailed by 0.16.
“It was pretty difficult. There were lots of bumps, lots of ruts. I’m usually not so good in that type of condition,” said Noël, adding he regretted his home race was without spectators amid anti-coronavirus measures.
“I’m just really, really happy to win this race today. It’s sad we have nobody to celebrate this with us but this was a cool moment.”
Zenhäusern’s Swiss teammate Luca Aerni posted the fastest time in the final run and climbed from 29th position to fourth.
The result marked Noël’s seventh career win in his fifth season on the World Cup tour.
