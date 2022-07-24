EUGENE — For Jenna Prandini, the United States' stunning upset of Jamaica in the women's 4x100-meter relay at the World Athletics Championships Saturday night was all the more special because it happened at Hayward Field.

Prandini, 29, is a former University of Oregon athlete who is now a world champion. Prandini ran the third leg in 10.05 seconds as the U.S. won the gold medal with a time of 41.14, the second fastest time ever at worlds.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-383-0318, mmorical@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.