EUGENE — For Jenna Prandini, the United States' stunning upset of Jamaica in the women's 4x100-meter relay at the World Athletics Championships Saturday night was all the more special because it happened at Hayward Field.
Prandini, 29, is a former University of Oregon athlete who is now a world champion. Prandini ran the third leg in 10.05 seconds as the U.S. won the gold medal with a time of 41.14, the second fastest time ever at worlds.
Jamaica finished with the silver medal in 41.18, just 0.04 seconds behind, the third-closest margin of victory in the event at the world championships. Germany took bronze in 42.03.
"For me, growing up, that was always the dream, to be a world champion, and stand on top of that podium and hear the national anthem," Prandini said. "So to be able to come back and have it be at home at Hayward was really special."
Prandini ran the third leg against Jamaica's 100-meter world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce, who ran a 9.97. But Prandini got the baton to anchor Twanisha Terry (nicknamed TT) with a lead and Terry closed it out with a 9.88-second run to just barely hold off Jamaica's anchor and 200-meter world champion Shericka Jackson (9.66).
Abby Steiner ran the second leg for the U.S. in 9.86 seconds before handing the baton to Prandini.
"Abby brought me the baton and she put me in a good spot," Prandini said. "My job is just to catch people on the curve, and that's what I did. I was just trying to give TT the baton in the lead, and let her take it home.
"We felt the energy," Prandini added about the crowd. "All of us have talked about it. It was electrifying. Not only are they Duck fans, they're cheering for USA. So it's special to be out here and do it with them and represent the country well."
Prandini is from Clovis, California, and said it wasn't until she got to Oregon that she really started to get developed as an athlete. She said the UO coaches took her in and showed her that she can compete with the best in the world.
"They turned my dreams into a reality and I went pro out of Oregon so I'm forever thankful for that," Prandini said. "Hayward Field is home for me. I love coming back for any race, but to be able to have world champs, it's definitely really special. The Hayward magic was real tonight."
Prandini failed to advance to the final in the individual 200 meters earlier in the world championships, but now she is a world champion as part of the relay team, which made a point to practice baton passes ahead of the event.
They attended a relay camp in Prairie View, Texas, to get their handoffs dialed in and develop chemistry.
"We were out there doing a lot of handoffs and making sure that we were comforable, so that when we got here there were no suprises," Prandini said.
Terry said that chemistry was the difference in their narrow defeat of the Jamaicans.
"You can have the four fastest women, but if you don't have chemistry in moving the baton, then what are you doing?" Terry said. "Chemistry was an important part in trusting one another that everybody would do their part."
Kemba Nelson, 22, is also a former University of Oregon sprinter who ran the first leg for the Jamaicans in 11.45. She said it was a dream come true to run the relay with Fraser-Pryce, a three-time Olympic champion and 10-time world champion.
"Shelly is my idol," Nelson said. "My dream was to run a relay with her, and I got that today. I'm really really, really happy with that, and to be able to get on the podium with them."
While Jamaica was upset by the U.S. in the women's 4x100 relay, the U.S. was upset by Canada in the men's 4x100 relay, also Saturday night. Two shaky baton passes proved costly for the U.S. men as Canada won the gold medal with a time of 37.48 and the U.S. took silver in 37.55. Great Britain won bronze in 37.83.
