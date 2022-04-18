Saturday was an exhausting day for Summit track and field coach Dave Turnbull.
He spent the night prior to Saturday’s Summit Invitational sleeping at the school. Four hours before the the first events were scheduled to start at 10 a.m., the track was under a blanket of snow. So Turnbull grabbed a shovel and started clearing the high jump pit.
“I’m not canceling a track meet,” Turnbull said. “We have to do everything in our power to make them happen. If it is possible and safe, we will do it.”
Shortly after 7 a.m., parents, Summit assistant coaches and coaches from other teams grabbed shovels and pitched in to clear the snow from the track and other areas so the Summit Invitational could be staged for the first time in three years.
And by 9:30 a.m., the track was cleared and ready for competition.
“I have developed a coaching philosophy of no excuses,” Turnbull said. “If we tell kids no excuses, our coaching staff has to do the same thing.”
Schools as small as Paisley and North Lake made the trip, as did larger programs such as Oregon City, South Eugene, and Centennial from Boise, Idaho. Many local teams competed as well, including Mountain View, Caldera, La Pine, Sisters and Madras.
In 2019, 23 teams took part in the Summit Invitational, but this year the number was down to 11 as many teams decided not to attend due to the weather.
Athletes competed in cold, windy and sometimes snowy conditions on Saturday. After 17 events, Summit won both the girls and boys team titles. The Centennial boys finished second and Mountain View was third. In girls, Oregon City took second and Centennial third.
“Not everything is perfect. If we wait for everything to be perfect, then we won’t have track meets,” Turnbull said. “I’m super satisfied that we were able to have a track meet and learn life lessons.”
Saturday capped off a strange week in Oregon high school sports during which a large number of contests were canceled not due to rain, but due to snow.
“I’ve never seen this much snow this late in the year,” said Bend High athletic director Lowell Norby. “We’ve seen this much rain. The effect is the same.”
It is not uncommon for spring sports in Central Oregon to deal with constant weather changes. Norby recalled that in 2019, while coaching the Bend High girls golf team, his players were not able to hit a ball off of grass until their first tournament of the season because the snowy conditions prevented them from practicing outdoors.
Bend High this past weekend postponed softball games and tennis matches, and decided against competing in the Summit Invitational.
In mid-April, league play has started for many spring sports teams, and it is crucial that those postponed conference games are rescheduled, but there is also less time in the season to make up missed games.
“There is a heightened sense of urgency to try to get things rescheduled," Norby said. "There is not a lot of wiggle room to reschedule league games.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.