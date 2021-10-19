EUGENE — For the fourth straight season, Oregon will open the season in the top 10 of the AP Poll, checking in at No. 10 following the release of the preseason rankings Tuesday.
Oregon State made its eighth consecutive appearance in the preseason poll when the Beavers landed at No. 14.
Oregon has now been ranked in the top 25 in each of the last 77 poll releases dating back to the start of the 2017-18 season, sitting in the top 10 in all but 11 of those weeks. The Ducks’ streak of 77 straight weeks ranked in the AP poll is the seventh-longest active stretch in the country.
The Ducks are coming off of a Sweet Sixteen run in 2020-21 when they finished 15-9 and 10-7 in Pac-12 play, coming in fourth in the league. Oregon returns its leading scorer and rebounder from a year ago in Nyara Sabally (12.9 PPG, 7.3 RPG) and assists leader Te-Hina Paopao (4.4 APG).
Oregon State is coming off a season in which it reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Beavers return the bulk of last year’s roster, plus a solid first-year class.
OSU, unranked after Week 4 last season, received 273 votes. Last year, the Beavers were No. 18 in the preseason poll.
—Bulletin wire reports
