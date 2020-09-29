FOOTBALL
Woman charged in attempted kidnap of Joe Montana grandchild — A 39-year-old woman was charged Tuesday in what authorities say was an attempted kidnapping of the 9-month-old granddaughter of Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana from his Southern California home. Sodsai Predpring Dalzell was charged with felony counts of attempted kidnapping and burglary, according to a complaint filed by Los Angeles County prosecutors. She appeared in court Tuesday, but it is not clear whether she entered a plea. Montana, 64, told sheriff’s deputies that the girl was asleep Saturday in a playpen in his house in Malibu when a woman he did not know entered and picked up the child. Montana and his wife, Jennifer, confronted her, tried to de-escalate the situation and asked her to give back the baby, authorities said. After a brief struggle, Jennifer Montana pried the girl away, and Dalzell fled from the home, authorities said. She was later arrested nearby.
TENNIS
Pliskova survives Sherif at French Open; Djokovic cruises into second round — Second seed Karolina Pliskova survived a first-round scare at the French Open on Tuesday with a 6-7 (9-11), 6-2, 6-4 victory against Egypt’s history-making qualifier, Mayar Sherif. Men’s fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas recovered from two sets down against Spain’s Jaime Munar to win 4-6, 2-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 in 3 hours, 12 minutes, to face Uruguay’s Pablo Cuevas in the next round. And world No. 1 Novak Djokovic raced through his first-round match with a 6-0, 6-2, 6-3 win over Mikael Ymer. The 17-time Grand Slam champion needed just 54 minutes to secure a two-set lead and secured his place in the next round .
HORSE RACING
House approves bill to combat doping in horse racing — The House approved a bill Tuesday to create national medication and safety standards for the horse racing industry to discourage use of performance-enhancing drugs that can lead to horse injuries and deaths. The “Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act” comes after the racing industry has been hit by a series of doping scandals and a rash of horse fatalities in recent years. More than two dozen people were charged in March in what authorities described as a widespread international scheme to drug horses to make them race faster. Jason Servis, whose horse Maximum Security crossed the finish line first at the 2019 Kentucky Derby before being disqualified for interference, was among those charged.
MOTORSPORTS
Michael Schumacher’s son Mick to make F1 practice debut — Michael Schumacher’s son, Mick, will have an official Formula One drive during a race weekend for the first time next week at the Nürburgring, Alfa Romeo and Ferrari said on Tuesday. Schumacher gets the practice drive in an Alfa Romeo on Oct. 9 on his home track in Germany as a member of Ferrari’s young driver program, taking over Antonio Giovinazzi’s car for the first session of the weekend. The 21-year-old Schumacher leads the Formula 2 standings after winning races in Monza and Sochi. He won the European Formula 3 championship in 2018 and tested a Ferrari F1 car in Bahrain in April 2019. He’s also done demonstration runs in his father’s old cars, most recently this month ahead of the Tuscan Grand Prix in a championship-winning 2004 Ferrari.
