PORTLAND — In a second tussle with Mountainside and a spot in the Class 6A boys basketball state title game up for grabs, Summit coach Jon Frazier told his two star players, Julian Mora and Caden Harris, to expect all kinds of extra pressure to be thrown their way.
And that is exactly what played out in the first half Friday afternoon.
“They built a wall on Julian and anytime Caden got near the hoop they sent two or three defenders at him,” said Frazier.
The plan worked for No. 11 Mountainside in the first half. Mora and Harris were held to a combined two points in the first 16 minutes. But it was not enough. The No. 2 Storm are headed to the state championship game with a 73-61 win in the semifinals.
It took the whole team to get there.
“Everyone, even our bench players, when they come in the game, they come up huge,” said Harris who would ultimately finish with 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists. “This whole tournament they stepped up. We wouldn’t be doing what we are doing right now if it wasn’t for them.”
Trusting teammates to perform in the biggest game the unbeaten Storm (27-0) have played to date was on display in the Chiles Center on the University of Portland campus.
While Mountainside hounded Mora and Harris early on, senior Truman Teuber looked primed to have a breakout game after scoring Summit’s first 11 points. But two fouls in the first half had him on the bench for the final stretch of the half, then three fouls in the first minutes of the second half ended his game.
Summit was suddenly without its top wing defender and outside shooter.
“It was super frustrating,” said Teuber, who finished with 11 points in 11 minutes. “But coach told me to keep my head up and trust my teammates and be as loud as possible.”
His teammates came through with three different players scoring in double-figures. Senior Carson Cox had his second great shooting day of the tournament, going for 15 points against the Mavericks. Mora had 10 second half points and dished out seven assists, while sophomore Pearson Carmichael finished with 12 off the bench.
“I was a little shaky at first, a little nervous,” said Carmichael. “But once I hit my first 3, I fell into a groove and everything just clicked offensively.”
As a team, Summit connected on 12 3-pointers in the win and 19 assists that led to 25 baskets. But in the third quarter, Mountainside fought back to bring the score to within five points midway in the third quarter.
But Harris went on a small scoring run and Summit continued to hit shots from deep to keep a double-digit lead for most of the second half.
“I just knew that I had to step up right there and that was my time,” said Harris, who was named the Moda Health Player of the Game for Summit. "We needed a few big buckets. Their crowd was getting into it.”
Surviving the third quarter push from Mountainside and taking a nine-point lead into the final quarter, Carmichael could not help but smile. He knew that he and his team was set to face No. 1 Tualatin for the state title Saturday afternoon.
“We have all dreamed about being a state champion,” said Carmichael. “And now here we are.”
