Dec. 7 will be an important day for Oregon high school sports.
Three weeks before the winter sports season is set to officially open, a decision will be reached on whether to move forward with the Dec. 28 start date for official practice (Jan. 11 for contests) or to push the winter sports — basketball, wrestling and swimming — to later in the spring.
According to Peter Weber, the executive director of the Oregon School Activities Association, the Dec. 7 OSAA executive board meeting will help provide clarity to the schools on how to move forward with winter sports based on guidelines from the Oregon Health Authority, Oregon Department of Education and the Governor’s office.
With less than two months from Oregon prep sports scheduled to make their official return after nearly eight months since the coronavirus pandemic shut down competition, wrestling and basketball find themselves in a bind. Neither sport is able to compete in its normal capacity.
Both are considered “full-contact sports” by the OHA, meaning teams are able to condition and work on skill development, but neither are able to hold intrasquad scrimmages, let alone contests against other opponents.
With COVID-19 numbers rising across the state, areas around the state being put “on pause” and schools continuing with remote learning, a path to the Dec. 28 start date appears to be a tall order.
“There is no way they are going to say, ‘Yes we are going to wrestle,’” said Mountain View wrestling coach Les Combs. “I don’t see any possible way it is going to happen.”
While swimming is considered a non-contact sport, wrestling and basketball are in a tough spot. Both sports are indoors (which limits the capacity to 100 people) and full-contact (currently prohibited) and the clock is starting to tick closer and closer to the start date without a plan in place.
“It doesn’t make the most sense that we are going to play in Season 2,” said Summit boys basketball coach Jon Frazier. “A full contact indoor sport is going to need additional time to make sure we can do it in a safe way.”
Since basketball and wrestling contests are prohibited sports in Oregon, high school athletes across Oregon have traveled to other states where basketball games or wrestling tournaments are allowed with club teams.
“A lot of kids have participated with travel teams,” Frazier said. “They are finding other places to go and play.”
Winter sports teams at Bend High, Mountain View and Summit can currently hold unofficial practices twice a week.
But without being able to scrimmage, Summit boys basketball has limited its practices to skill development and learning the basics of the offensive and defensive schemes, while working on big-picture leadership and team culture.
Wrestling practices at Mountain View are split between “shadow wrestling,” non-contact conditioning, and spending time in the weight room. Not being able to grapple with an opponent is a far cry from what the sport is about.
“That is the nature of what we do. You grab a person and throw them down,” Combs said. “Our goal right now is to be in the best physical shape so that we can hit the ground running when we start the season.”
Whatever direction the OSAA decides to take during the Dec. 7 meeting, it will be welcome information for coaches who are still finding ways to coach and prepare their teams.
“Not having a plan on when we are going to practice,” Frazier said, “just drives us crazy.”
