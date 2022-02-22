The fourth annual Winter PrideFest, OUT Central Oregon’s annual celebration of winter sports among the LGBTQ+ community, is set for Mt. Bachelor ski area March 3-6.
The event includes four days of on- and off-mountain sports and social activities, according to a press release.
“Winter PrideFest was conceived as a way to bring the LGBTQ+ community together over a shared passion for outdoor recreation and winter sports, and to do so in a way that is inclusive, social, educational, and above all, fun,” Jamie Nesbitt, president of OUT Central Oregon, was quoted in the release. “What started as a local grassroots effort in year one has quickly evolved into an event with national cache.”
Winter PrideFest will feature organized groups for Alpine and Nordic skiing, snowboarding, and snowshoeing. New for 2022 is Bonfire on the Snow with Wanderlust Tours, a snowy nighttime snowshoe trek to an ice-carved amphitheater complete with a bonfire and warm cocktails.
“We have seen attendance at Winter PrideFest increase exponentially from 150 attendees in year one, to over 700 attendees in year three, and we estimate that more than 1,000 people will take part in this year’s event,” Nesbitt said.
Most Winter PrideFest events are free to attend, though space is limited for certain events and activities, and advance registration is encouraged. For more information or to register for Winter PrideFest, visit www.outcentraloregon.com/winter-pridefest/ or the Winter PrideFest Facebook Event page.
