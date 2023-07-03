Walla Walla Sweets batter Manny Casillas runs from Bend Elks second baseman Tyler Peterson just before being tagged out, during a game between the two teams at Vince Genna Stadium in Bend Sunday evening.
Walla Walla Sweets batter Manny Casillas runs from Bend Elks second baseman Tyler Peterson just before being tagged out, during a game between the two teams at Vince Genna Stadium in Bend Sunday evening.
Four of the last six games the Bend Elks have played all have one thing in common — they were won in walk-off fashion.
Shortstop Max Malony scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the 11th inning Sunday night to give the Elks a 6-5 home win over the Walla Walla Sweets, their second walk-off win in the three-game series.
In the previous series on the road against the Ridgefield Raptors, the Elks were on the wrong side of walk-offs, falling twice on the final play of the game.
“It has been an interesting last couple of series, fortunately we got two out of three at home,” said Elks coach Joey Wong. “It is good to be on the other end of it. Hopefully we can carry that into our next series.”
Malony, a recent graduate from Thurston High School in Springfield who is set to play at Oregon, also scored the game-winning run in the series-opener over the Sweets when left fielder Ty Silva (USC) knocked him in with a ninth-inning single for a 7-6 win.
“When you win on a walk-off it carries off into the next day,” Wong said. “Winning anyway is great, but walk-offs carry a little more weight into the next day with the guys’ energy level. You don’t have to motivate them as much. Especially during the summer when you are playing every day.”
The wins are coming at a good time for the Elks, who were in the midst of a five-game losing streak before rebounding to win three of their next five games, one of which ended West Coast League South Division-leading Ridgefield’s 11-game winning streak.
In the WCL, the season is broken up into two halves. Whoever has the best record in each division through the first 27 games will automatically clinch one of the eight playoff berths. Ridgefield and the Corvallis Knights are both in a close battle for the top spot in the South.
The Elks will play their final three-game series of the first half starting on Tuesday when they host the Yakima Valley Pippins at Vince Genna Stadium.
As the squad embarks on the second half of the season — in which the Elks will still have a chance to clinch one of the six remaining WCL playoff spots — they will be seeking to play a cleaner version of baseball, eliminating errors and walking fewer batters on the mound.
If that happens, the Elks like their chances of reaching the postseason for the first time since 2015.
“We just need a touch more consistency,” Wong said. “We are right there with every team we have played, we have never been outmatched. There is a group of us that are very evenly matched, but when you look at that last series, we easily could have won but had some things not go our way. We have a very talented club. It is our job as coaches to bring that out.”
