No matter how many games are won or lost this year at Caldera High School, one thing is certain. It will be history in the making for Bend’s newest high school.
The school has never fielded a team of varsity athletes, so with less than a month before the Wolfpack hosts Pendleton on Sept. 2, the football team’s playbook this year includes excitement and a bit of nerves. It’s the first year that Caldera High will play a varsity schedule.
Last year, in its inaugural school year, Caldera played a junior varsity schedule across the board. That fact isn’t lost on sophomore quarterback Tommy Morris.
“I’m not gonna lie, it is a little scary,” Morris said. “These guys are 18-year-olds. We got to come out fighting.”
Without a senior in its school, because Caldera is in its second academic year, the Wolfpack will take on the likes of Bend High, Summit, Mountain View, Ridgeview and Redmond in the new Intermountain Conference for at least the next four years. In addition to being older and more experienced, the competition will likely be stronger, too.
“I’m ready to go out there and show what we got,” Morris said. “I just want to start the season.
“We have to keep working until we get to that point.”
In the school’s first year, Caldera was made up of only a freshman and sophomore class. Going into the upcoming school year, it will have juniors, sophomores and freshmen. Next year will be the first time that Caldera has a senior class.
A football team without a senior is a new scenario for its veteran football coach, who has more than half a century of experience coaching high school football. “I’ve coached for quite a few years,” said coach Mike Mitchell, who’s first head coaching job was at Hermiston High School in 1969. “But I’ve never coached without seniors.”
The athletic department was able to retain four of the five fall-sport coaches from last year. Alicia Rudloff is back with volleyball, Cole McCool with boys soccer, Gavin Meyers with girls soccer and Charlotte Richardson leading the cross-country programs. Winter and spring sports also return all of the same coaches from last year.
The one change is the addition of Mitchell, who takes over for Neil Fendall, who led the Wolfpack’s first season and is now on the coaching staff at Southern Oregon University.
During the past couple of decades, Mitchell has coached high school football all around Oregon. After Hermiston, he coached at South Albany (1972-75), Grants Pass (1975-76), Hidden Valley (1978-84), Oregon City (1984-86) and North Medford (2012-18). There were college stops at Montana Tech College (1975-78), Humboldt State (1986-2000) and DeAnza College (2000-06) along the way.
“He is going to put us in a great spot,” Morris said. “I’m glad he is coaching us this year.”
The past four seasons, Mitchell was coaching at Arizona’s Wickenburg High School, outside of Phoenix. To escape the Arizona heat and return to the Pacific Northwest with a chance to build a program from the ground up was too good of an offer to pass up.
“Our mission statement is to become one of the good programs in 5A football,” Mitchell said. “We are going to take all the steps that we think are important to do that — winning will be a byproduct of that once we get down the road.
“I’ve always wanted to start at a new school,” Mitchell added. “I think it will be a lot of fun to start the tradition. These guys are going to make history whether it is good or bad, they are going to make history. That’ll be fun for them.”
