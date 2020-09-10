As the Bend-La Pine Schools athletic director during a period of challenge and change, Dave Williams has a lot on his plate.
A new high school in Bend opening in fall 2021 could lead to district-wide reclassifications. And then there is the task of maneuvering the middle and high school athletic programs while schools are mostly distance-learning and official athletic contests are still months down the road amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
But Williams is taking all the challenges in stride.
“It has been an interesting couple of months,” Williams said. “But fortunately, we have really good high school ADs who are great to work with and have great ideas, and are great at planning things around the new guidelines that we have to follow.”
For the next couple of years, Williams will be both overseeing athletics for all of Bend-La Pine Schools and developing the new Caldera High athletic department. His responsibilities will shift full-time to Caldera once it reaches full capacity (all four classes) in 2023. The new school in southeast Bend is set to start in fall 2021 with only freshman and sophomore classes and then add a junior class in fall 2022.
Williams has been around the block of Bend-La Pine Schools as a teacher, coach and administrator. He has served as the head baseball coach at Mountain View and assistant coach for the Bend High baseball team. He spent 18 years at La Pine Middle School working as a health and PE teacher while also serving as the athletic director.
“It was a lot of driving to La Pine, a lot of great things happening in this district, and it has been great to see different parts of the district,” Williams said. “Now getting to support all the different high schools is going to be fun.”
The role of a district athletic director is to support the three — soon to be four — high schools while making sure the schools within the district are following the same procedures in student-athlete registration and other guidelines set forth by the district. The seven district middle schools also fall under William’s purview.
Having a unified plan is all the more important during the pandemic, when safety guidelines from the Oregon Department of Education, Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon School Activities Association continue to change.
But Williams must also ensure that schools are not carbon copies of one another and each athletic department has its own individual identity.
“We aren’t going to make them perfect replications of one another,” Williams said. “But keeping schools informed of unusual events like COVID and all the different guidelines that are coming out.”
The addition of Caldera High School will require Williams to hire coaches prior to its doors opening in fall 2021. With only freshman and sophomore classes its first year, Caldera will not have varsity competitions for most team sports, but individual sports like cross-country, wrestling and golf will have varsity contests.
“Some of those teams will be JV,” Williams said. “And some of them we will have varsity offering. In some of those sports we will have athletes ready to compete at the varsity level. The big team sports are going to be freshman and JV teams.”
Adding another high school to the district could change the high school landscape in Central Oregon. By the time that Caldera has its four classes, the OSAA could adjust the classifications of its schools based on enrollment. Bend High, Mountain View and Summit are all Class 6A, the state’s largest classification.
The addition of Caldera could spread enrollment and move the Bend high schools down a classification to 5A, where they were before the 2016 reclassification. That would potentially create a conference that is more Central Oregon friendly. But what the classification guidelines will look like in 2023 is still to be determined.
“Our hope is that the conference is the four high schools in Bend, the two Redmond schools and Crook County,” Williams said. “We are hoping that falls into our lap, then we would be able to stay closer to home.”
As it is now, the Bend school are in the 6A Mountain Valley Conference, which has five schools in Salem. That makes for long road trips to away contests, requiring students to leave school early in the day and sometimes not return home until the early hours of the morning.
“Playing with Salem has been great — they are good schools with good people,” Williams said. “But the travel is getting expensive. The real expense comes from teachers and kids being out of class all the time. Putting large contingencies of families on the road, it is just getting really expensive.”
