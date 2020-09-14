SPORTS BETTING
William Hill becomes official ESPN odds supplier — The William Hill betting chain will become the official odds supplier for ESPN across all its platforms in a deal announced Monday that expands the bookmaker’s reach online and on air. As part of the deal, fans will be able to directly link to William Hill’s sports betting apps in legal betting states through ESPN sites and the company will be integrated throughout ESPN’s range of products. The multiyear deal is an expansion of the current pact ESPN has with Caesars Entertainment, which had been supplying the odds to the broadcaster through its Caesars Palace sportsbook. William Hill recently took over the sportsbook operations at the iconic Las Vegas Strip hotel as part of a merger with Eldorado Resorts.
Ohio State stars opt out, move on to draft — With the chances of the Big Ten Conference playing a football season slipping away, two of Ohio State’s best players have chosen to opt out and start preparing for the NFL draft. Cornerback Shaun Wade, a preseason All-American and likely first-round pick in the 2021 draft, announced his decision Monday on Twitter, saying the Big Ten waited too long to decide what to do about playing. Wyatt Davis, an offensive guard who is another potential first-round pick, announced his decision on Friday. Wade’s father was one of the football parents leading a charge to persuade the Big Ten to play a fall season. Big Ten school presidents met Sunday but did not take a vote regarding if and when to start the next season, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.
Portland Thorns postpone Tuesday’s NWSL match against OL Reign due to poor air quality — Oregon’s wildfires continue to have an impact on the Portland Thorns’ start to its 2020 regular season, as Tuesday’s match against OL Reign at Providence Park was postponed due to poor air quality. A team source confirmed that the Thorns-Reign match was off for the second time in four days. The match was originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 12 as the opener for both teams to the NWSL’s fall series. As it currently stands, Portland now opens the season at noon Sunday against the Utah Royals in Providence Park. The match will be played without fans. Other NWSL games on the Thorns schedule are road games at Utah on Oct. 3 and OL Reign on Oct. 10. The NWSL plans to add more games at a later date.
Texas man gets federal prison for Masters golf ticket scheme — A Georgia man was sentenced Monday to more than two years in federal prison after pleading guilty to a scheme that used stolen identities to obtain tickets to the Masters golf tournament. Federal prosecutors say Stephen Michael Freeman, 42, of Athens, and three family members in Texas sold those tickets for a profit. U.S. District Court Judge Randall Hall in the tournament’s hometown of Augusta sentenced Freeman to 28 months in prison. More than a year had passed since Freeman pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud. His parents and a sister also entered guilty pleas last year and were sentenced to three years on probation.
