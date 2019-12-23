EUGENE — It is not often when a player can legitimately claim across-the-board improvements in all aspects of their play, but Oregon guard Will Richardson is doing it.

The sophomore sixth man is as critical a piece to the success for the No. 6 Ducks (10-2) as any to this point in the season.

Richardson is averaging 10.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.9 steals while shooting 52.9% from the field, a Pac-12-leading 61.5% from 3-point range and 90% from the free-throw line.

Those are nearly all significant jumps from his 6.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals last season, when he shot 46.8% from the floor, including 27.8% from behind the arc, and 67.5% from the foul line.

“Will’s better in everything,” Oregon coach Dana Altman said. “He’s as good an on-ball defender as we have right now. He’s doing a good job. I think Will is playing really well. He’s such a team guy. He could be starting but he’s coming of the bench, playing his role. I think he’s doing a great job.

“I think he’s improved in every facet of the game,” Altman continued. “Obviously, 3-point shooting is something he put a tremendous amount of work in and he’s really shooting it well. He gets going to the basket ... he’s doing a lot of good things.”

Though his role has not changed dramatically, Richardson is playing much more consistently than he was as a true freshman, which is to be expected.

His 18 points in Saturday’s win over Texas Southern gave him six games in double figures already this season, compared with 10 in 38 games last season.

“I know I’m going to play a lot of minutes,” Richardson said. “So coming off the bench, starting, I don’t even think about it. I take my role as coming off the bench being a spark. When the team needs somebody to go in and if I have to play defense, get a steal, get rebounds.

“I’m getting more comfortable on the offensive end letting the game come to me not trying to force a lot. I think I’m being more mature about it than I was last year. Not worrying about if I don’t score a lot; it’s going to happen one day.”

Better shooting and shot selection, defense and ball handling have made Richardson a better player and also helps free up senior point guard Payton Pritchard for the career season he is putting together as well.

“It helps a lot because Payton doesn’t have to handle the ball all the time,” Altman said. “When he and Will are out there together I think they share it pretty good. Will penetrates and makes shots. Anytime that you have more ballhandlers on the floor it creates more problems for the defense.”

Richardson’s 3-point shooting is the most eye-popping of his statistical improvements. He has already made more 3s this season (16) than last season (15) in fewer than half as many attempts (26 to 54).

His volume does not qualify statistically (2.5 made 3s per game are required), but through Saturday’s games Richardson’s 61.5% leads the Pac-12 by a huge margin over fellow Duck Anthony Mathis’ 50.8% and would lead the country if he did so over a higher quantity of shots.

“He’s going to continue to get better too, because he’s young and his body keeps getting stronger and he’s in the weight room, he’s in the gym all the time,” Altman said. “He’s going to grow into a really good player.”