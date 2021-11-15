"It was a wonderful game," said Wheeler County coach Jerry Anderson. "But they (Triangle Lake) were the toughest team that we played all year. They hit hard and they tackled well. They're a smash-mouth football team kind of like we are."
Quarterback Carter Boise threw two touchdown passes for the Rattlers, including a 65-yard pass to Clint Rutherford and an 8-yard scoring pass to Nate Clark. Rutherford added a rushing touchdown and Zach Neuberger had a 25-yard touchdown run.
Wheeler County had won only one game each of the previous two seasons.
"I've been coaching some of these guys since the seventh grade, when we played flag football, and we were undefeated then, too," Anderson said. "I knew they had the potential.
"The boys don't realize how historic this is. The community really got behind them. They traveled well. We had tons of fans in Sisters. We call them Rattler Nation."
The six-man format is part of a three-year pilot program to offer football opportunities to smaller, rural communities.
Class 1A six-man football in Oregon included 22 teams this past season. OSAA will fully sponsor six-man football once there are 24 teams, according to Anderson.
In six-man football, PATs are worth two points, the field is narrower, and first downs are first-and-15 rather than first-and-10. On offense, all players are eligible to receive a pass, including the center.
Anderson said the the Spray, Mitchell and Wheeler schools together have about 60 students. The Rattlers team included 20 players, six of them international students who had never played football before.
