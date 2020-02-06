The XFL, a winter and spring professional football league launched by World Wrestling Entertainment CEO Vince McMahon, will play its first games this weekend, starting Saturday when the D.C. Defenders host the Seattle Dragons.
This is McMahon’s second attempt to fill a perceived football void in the months following the Super Bowl. Back in 2001, he started another league — also called the XFL — along with NBC, in an attempt to blend football with elements of his wrestling empire, believing the NFL had become too dull. Poor attendance and television ratings forced the league to shut down after one season.
McMahon announced he was resurrecting the XFL in 2018, promising that his new league would focus more on football while shortening game times to under three hours. League executives, including commissioner Oliver Luck (father of former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew), altered several traditional NFL rules in the hope the XFL will do better than previous winter and spring leagues. Here is a rundown of what the new league will look like.
Q: How many teams are in the XFL?
A: The league will have eight teams in 2020, divided into two geographical divisions. Washington, New York, Tampa Bay and St. Louis are in the East division, while Seattle, Los Angeles, Dallas and Houston are in the West. Seattle will play its home games at CenturyLink Field.
Q: How many games will XFL teams play?
A: Teams will play a 10-game schedule with five home games and five on the road. There is no bye week. The top two teams in each division will face each other in a one-game division championship on the weekend of April 18 and 19, followed by the league championship game on April 26.
Q: How is the XFL different from the NFL?
A: The XFL is marketing itself as a much faster version of the NFL with an intention to play games in under three hours. To do that, it has changed several NFL rules and added a continuous clock that will not stop for incomplete passes or plays that go out of bounds except inside the final two minutes of each half. Among the more extreme rule changes:
• No conventional extra points after touchdowns: Instead, teams can go for one, two or three points by running one play from either the 2-, 5- or 10-yard line.
• Multiple forward passes: Any number of forward passes can be thrown on each play as long as those throws are behind the line of scrimmage.
• Overtime soccer penalty-kick style shootout: If the game ends in a tie, both teams will get five discrete plays from the 5-yard line and will get one point for every time they score, with the defending team getting a point for each turnover. The team with the most points at the end of the shootout wins.
• No replay challenges: Instead, an on-site official can ask for a replay that will take no more than 30 seconds to complete.
• A shorter play clock: Just 25 seconds between plays instead of the NFL’s 40.
• Encouraging kickoff and punt returns: Tweaks in the rules will push returners to not make fair catches or let kickoffs roll into the end zone by limiting the rush of players downfield on punts and kicks and bringing punts that roll out of bounds inside the 20 out to the 35.
• One-foot-inbounds catches: Players must have only some part of their body inbounds while controlling a thrown ball for the catch to be considered good.
Q: How much do XFL players get paid?
A: Most players will earn about $55,000 for the season, the highest maximum salary being $257,000.
Q: How can I watch the XFL?
A: Games will be broadcast each Saturday and Sunday from Feb. 8 through April 12 on ABC, ESPN, Fox, FS1 and FS2. Two Thursday prime-time games in April will be carried on Fox. Playoff games will be on Fox and ESPN, with ESPN carrying the championship game.
Q: Who are some notable players in the XFL?
A: Most of the league’s players are recent college players . Among the names fans might recognize is former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones, who will play for the D.C. Defenders. Landry Jones, the onetime Oklahoma star quarterback, plays for the Dallas Renegades. Kony Ealy, who had three sacks and an interception in Super Bowl 50 for the Carolina Panthers, will play for Houston along with former Auburn and Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Sammie Coates.
Q: Are there any famous coaches in the XFL?
A: Yes, several, including former Washington Redskins head coach and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Jim Zorn, who now coaches the Seattle Dragons. Onetime Chargers coach Kevin Gilbride coaches the New York Guardians, ex-Falcons coach June Jones is the Houston Roughnecks’ coach, and former Bears coach Marc Trestman now coaches the Tampa Bay Vipers. The Dallas team is coached by former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops.
