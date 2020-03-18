Summer league plans June start
The West Coast League, the summer collegiate baseball league that operates within the Pacific Northwest and is home to the Bend Elks, said it is continuing to prepare for its upcoming 16th season in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that has caused cancellations and postponements of many sporting events and leagues around the globe.
The WCL issued the following release on Tuesday announcing it will prepare for the start of the season in early June as scheduled while monitoring coronavirus developments:
“Our teams are closely monitoring public health announcements, and complying with federal, provincial, state, and local guidelines and regulations. The WCL looks forward to providing a safe, entertaining environment for our fans, players, staffs, and host families.
“With the suspension of so many elite spring baseball programs, our thoughts are with all the collegiate players whose seasons have ended so abruptly. More than ever before, the West Coast League will play an especially important role in showcasing baseball’s top amateur talent. We encourage everyone to stay safe and healthy, and hope to see you at the ballpark this summer.”
The WCL is composed of 12 teams from Oregon, Washington and British Columbia. Its schedule runs from June through August.
The Bend Elks’ 2020 schedule starts on the road on June 5, and their home opener is set for June 9.
— The Oregonian
