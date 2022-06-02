The slow build of the months leading up to the start of the West Coast League baseball season turns into a sprint.
In less than a week, coaches and players arrive from different parts of the country and have but a couple of practices before playing 57 regular-season games between now and Aug. 7.
“It is weird how quick it goes, we have been preparing to put a roster together,” said new Elks coach Joey Wong. “As much as you prepare, it is college summer ball, the chaos will find ya.”
The Elks will return to Bend's Vince Genna Stadium for another summer of college wood-bat baseball on Friday at 6:35 p.m. with the first of a three-game series against the Wenatchee AppleSox.
After a slow start to the season last summer, the Elks turned into one of the WCL's hottest teams (posting the second-best record in the second half of the season) to finish with a winning record (26-22) and nearly sneak into the playoffs in the final game of the regular season.
This summer features a new, yet familiar face leading the Elks.
Wong, an assistant with the Elks last season, is taking over for previous coach Kyle Nobach who is now an assistant coach for the University of Washington softball team. This is Wong's first head coaching job.
“First time as a skipper. I’m very thankful to the Hirkos for the opportunity,” said Wong, referring to the Elks owners. “I couldn't think of a better place to do it than Bend in the summertime.”
Wong — who was an assistant coach for the Seattle University baseball team this spring — played his college ball and won a national title at Oregon State, as did Elks assistant coach Tyler Graham, who returns to the coaching staff this season. Also joining the staff is pitching coach Danny Sales, a former head coach at South Eugene High School and the head coach for the Mt. Hood Community College team this spring.
The Bend Elks team that takes the field Friday night will look vastly different than the team that takes the field weeks from now.
Several of the players' college teams will be starting the postseason — including Wilson Weber, Jabin Trosky and Paul Myro IV from Oregon State — which could make it weeks before they arrive in Bend and throw on an Elks uniform.
Until the full team arrives, the Elks will rely on 10-day contract players to fill in the gaps.
“Typical summer-ball fashion we have three or four guys who in the last couple of weeks are not going to be able to make it,” Wong said. “We have to fill those holes.”
For the next two months, Wong is looking forward to dedicating all his time to baseball and helping his team become better ball players.
"You are with them for a short time, but you are with them a lot and it is just baseball," Wong said. "You have restrictions at college, with school and rules. Now, it is just ball. Hopefully we will have a good impact like we did last summer with the mental game, helping them on and off the field."
