The number of teams that will qualify for the West Coast League postseason will be twice as many as in previous years.
The WCL’s board of directors this past winter approved an expansion of the summer collegiate baseball league’s playoff format from four teams to eight teams. The board cited that it would inject more excitement into the second half of the season for the 16-team league that has grown from 12 teams.
With the playoff expansion, the Bend Elks find themselves in the thick of a tight playoff race in the final 10 days of the regular season, which ends Aug. 7.
“It makes it more exciting because you get more teams involved,” said Elks coach Joey Wong. “We are in a position where we are fighting for a spot. It makes it pretty exciting for these teams down the stretch.”
Four teams from each division, North and South, qualify for the playoffs. Previously it had been two teams from each division.
Two teams — the Corvallis Knights and Bellingham Bells — have already secured a playoff berth by winning their divisions in the first half of the season.
That leaves six spots up for grabs with roughly 10 games remaining for teams across the WCL.
The next batch of playoff qualifiers goes to the second-half division winners. Should the second-half winner be the same as the first-half winner, then the second, third and fourth place teams in the division will advance, according to a news release from the WCL.
The divisional series will be a best-of-three format, in which the first game will be played at the lower-seeded team’s home field, while the second and third games will be played at the higher-seeded team’s field.
In a departure for the WCL, each of the two following postseason rounds will be single, winner-take-all games: two divisional championship games, followed by the WCL championship game featuring the two divisional champions.
While they would qualify for the playoffs if the season ended today, the Elks, seeking their first postseason berth since claiming the WCL title in 2015, do not have much room to drop many more games.
Prior to their Wednesday night matchup on the road against the Ridgefield (Wash.) Raptors, the Elks were 24-19, in fourth place overall in the South Division, 1 1/2 games behind the third-place Raptors and three games ahead of fifth-place Yakima Valley (Wash.) Pippins.
“Every game at this point is pretty much a playoff game where it will be huge whether we get in or not,” Wong said.
The Elks’ next seven games come against the Raptors, the Knights and the Portland Pickles — teams that appear to be postseason bound — before ending the year at home against the Cowlitz (Wash.) Black Bears.
“It is probably the toughest schedule of all the teams remaining,” Wong said. “But we wouldn’t have it any other way.”
The Elks conclude their series at Ridgefield on Thursday night, then return home to Bend’s Vince Genna Stadium for a three-game series against the Pickles on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
