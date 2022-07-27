The number of teams that will qualify for the West Coast League postseason will be twice as many as in previous years.

The WCL’s board of directors this past winter approved an expansion of the summer collegiate baseball league’s playoff format from four teams to eight teams. The board cited that it would inject more excitement into the second half of the season for the 16-team league that has grown from 12 teams.

