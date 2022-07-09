In Joey Wong’s eyes it doesn’t matter what level of baseball a player competes at anymore. Whether they are playing major college baseball, or just getting their first experience at a level higher than high school ball — if you can play, you can play, said Wong.
As the Bend Elks embark on the second half of the season in a tight race between four teams in the West Coast League South Division, it has been two players in the lower levels whose play this summer has kept them in the playoff hunt.
“It doesn’t matter the level anymore,” Wong said. “Kids these days are working hard at their craft at a young age and it is showing up on the field.”
Elks' infielders Elijah Jackson and Beau Sylvester have been key pieces in what has been one of the best starts to the season for the Elks since 2015.
Jackson, of Escondido, California, has worked his way up the college ranks. He spent two years playing at junior colleges Grossmont College in El Cajon, California, and Cowley College in Arkansas City, Kansas, before transferring this past spring to Chico State, a Division II program.
“I came out here wanting to get better every game," Jackson said. "I was trying my hardest not to take any pitches off and summer ball is a great place to get reps and get ready for the season. Next season, I have something to prove.”
Jackson has been stellar at the plate for the Elks, hitting .349 in 109 plate appearances, scoring 25 runs and driving in 14 runs from the leadoff spot. He has also stolen 12 bases and has more walks (22) than strikeouts (17) through the Elks' first 31 games.
Just as important for Wong — a middle infielder in his playing days — is how Jackson has handled playing shortstop for the Elks this season.
“As a former infielder I have a hard grading scale for these guys and expect a lot out of them,” he said. “Our field is not the easiest to play on, but (Jackson) is picking out bad hops, moving his feet really well — (he) creates good angles and momentum in the infield and his arm play is good enough to play shortstop. And he’s got the baseball IQ to know what to do with the ball.”
Sylvester, of Kailua, Hawaii, has yet to play an inning in college, but he is proving why he is a coveted prospect, heading to play for the University of Washington next spring. He has been on Wong’s radar since former Oregon State player and coach Andy Jenkins — now an assistant coach for the Huskies — informed the Elks coach that Sylvester was the “real deal.”
“A lot of the time you expect a slow start,” Wong said. “But I wasn’t surprised when (Sylvester) came here swinging it well and not surprised by his consistency with the bat.”
Sylvester started the season hot at the plate and hasn't looked back. In his first at-bat of the season, he hit an opposite-field grand slam against the Wenatchee AppleSox.
Sylvester, who primarily plays catcher, is one the WCL’s leaders with five home runs on the year, and only Cowlitz’s Calyn Halvorson has more runs batted in than Sylvester’s 27. Sylvester also carries a .338 batting average into the second half of the season.
Sylvester admitted he was a little surprised about his consistency so far this year. “I didn’t expect it to happen this quickly,” he said. “Baseball is still baseball. You still have to go out there and hit, catch and throw. Yeah, these guys are older, but it doesn’t feel like there is an age gap.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.