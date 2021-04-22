BASEBALL
WCL adds Springfield team for 2022
The West Coast League on Thursday announced the addition of the expansion Springfield Drifters as the league’s 16th member team, beginning in 2022.
The Drifters will join the Bend Elks, Corvallis Knights, and Portland Pickles as the WCL's fourth Oregon-based team in the summer college wood-bat league.
The Drifters, Bushnell University, and Huddle Up Foundation comprise the Springfield Baseball Project, which is partnering with Springfield Public Schools to renovate the Hamlin Sports Complex baseball field, located at Hamlin Middle School. Beginning in 2022, both the Drifters and the Bushnell Beacons will call the Hamlin Sports Complex home in their inaugural seasons.
The Drifters join the Edmonton Riverhawks, Kamloops NorthPaws and Nanaimo NightOwls as the four expansion teams set to begin play in 2022. Edmonton, Kamloops and Nanaimo, along with the Victoria HarbourCats and Kelowna Falcons, are gearing up for the 2022 campaign after withdrawing from the 2021 season due to continuing pandemic-related border and gathering limitations.
The Bend Elks are scheduled to open the 2021 season on June 3 against NW Star Academy at Vince Genna Stadium in Bend. The 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
—Bulletin staff report
