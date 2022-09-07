REDMOND — Redmond High has scored more goals than any other Class 5A girls soccer team through the first two weeks of the season.
Leading the Panther attack has been a pair of juniors in Reese Wedding and Jillian Bremont. Of the 13 goals Redmond has scored this season, Wedding and Bremont have netted 11 of them.
“I get goosebumps every time they score," said Redmond coach Martha Segura.
Wedding, who already has seven goals on the year, is picking up right where she left off. She was a second-team all-state player scoring 29 goals last fall for Redmond, which is undefeated at 3-0-0 this season.
Bremont, an impact player her freshman year for the Panthers, missed last season recovering from an injury but has already scored four goals this season.
The goal-scoring tandem has been years in the making through youth and club soccer. Now that they are finally back on the field together in the maroon and gold, the early results have been dominant.
“We have been playing together for a long time and we communicate really well,” Bremont said. “We can read each other’s mind.”
Tuesday evening against Class 6A David Douglas (1-1) from Portland, the duo scored five goals, and all of them were needed in the Panthers’ 6-4 home win over the Scots.
The goals came in bunches on Tuesday night. Within the first 15 minutes of action three goals had already been scored.
David Douglas was first on the board when Olivia Eyestone found the back of the net. Then Wedding quickly responded with her first goal moments later. Five minutes after that, Wedding assisted on Azlynn Ure's goal to give Redmond its first lead at 2-1.
Late in the first half, Wedding split past a David Douglas defender and its goalkeeper for her second goal of the first half and a 3-1 lead.
The Scots wasted no time in the second half, scoring twice — first by Naomi Coffee and immediately followed by Khloe Huskic — to even the score at 3-3.
Then it was Bremont’s turn to take over the match.
Midway through the second half, Bremont outran the David Douglas backline and beat the goalkeeper for her first goal and a 4-3 Redmond lead. A few minutes later she lofted her second goal over the Scots' keeper, giving the Panthers a 5-3 advantage.
Just one minute later David Douglas scored to cut the lead to 5-4, but Redmond's dynamic duo was not finished.
Right before the final whistle, Wedding scored her third goal of the match, giving her two hat tricks (the first was in the season-opener against Pendleton) in the first three matches of the year.
"We made a lot of good connections," Wedding said. "The team played really well with our possession and our passing."
Redmond will travel to Gresham to face Barlow next Wednesday in its final nonleague match before opening what is expected to be a challenging Intermountain Conference slate on Sept. 19 against Mountain View.
“Once we connect more and play more thoughtful soccer, we are going to have a successful team,” Segura said. “Last I checked, four of the six teams in our conference were ranked in the top 10. But we weren’t one of them. Yet.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.