In a normal spring — which by comparison means any spring other than this one — time for so many of us is not marked as much by weeks or months, but by events. Close your eyes and think about the weekend gone by and the weeks ahead: conference basketball tournaments that led to the Selection Sunday show that previewed March Madness that surrounded baseball’s Opening Day that flowed directly into the Masters that gave way to the NBA and NHL playoffs. It is the order of things.
There is no order now, of course, and that is at least in part because there are no events. There will be March but no madness, April but no Augusta, a spring that now looks like a void. At their best, sports are a diversion — for so many of us, our primary diversion. They bring suspense and intensity, joy and misery. But what do you do when your primary diversion dries up? Where to turn your attention? And what do you feel?
Man, I miss the bracket.
I love this time of year — the weekend gone by, Sunday evening, next week and beyond. There have been few Selection Sundays since my preteen years that have not involved sitting in front of the television, trying to keep my pen moving as fast as Greg Gumbel’s mouth, making sure the 8-9 lines are under the 1-16 lines, the 2-15s match up with the 7-10s, etc. The bracket perfectly represents the event that defines the month, and there is no better bracket than the one you draw yourself.
Now, there is no bracket at all. With no bracket, can there even be March? This is some chicken-or-egg stuff right here.
The diversion sports provides becomes particularly useful — not necessarily important, but useful — when there are crises. The last time sports across this country shut down was, of course, after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. It took a week to collect ourselves and get to some semblance of normalcy. Sports were a part — a significant part — of making normal feel normal again. It is not an exaggeration to say sports helped restore confidence and emphasize pride at a time when the nation had been badly shaken. The mere act of gathering — 30,000 or 100,000 strong — felt good. The results of the games did not carry much weight. The fact that they were staged certainly did.
That is part of what is unsettling about the barren sports landscape at the moment. Sports are at the center of this crisis because the exact type of large gatherings that have helped us heal in the past could make us sick in the present.
That weekend without all of the big conference tournaments just happened, didn’t it? My remote control just sat there. There were not only no buzzer-beaters. There was no buzzer to be beaten. The Players Championship? Not my favorite golf tournament on not my favorite course. Man, wouldn’t you have lapped up coverage of that on Sunday?
So, then, time. It’s all we’ve got. How will it pass? How will we mark it?
It is such a great sports debate: Does the run from Selection Sunday through the NBA and Stanley Cup finals — a stretch that includes the Final Four and the Masters and the start of baseball season and the entirety of the basketball and hockey playoffs — trump the stretch from Labor Day to the end of October as the best in American sports? That span in autumn covers the start of football season, both college and the NFL, plus U.S. Open tennis leading right into baseball’s pennant races and playoffs, with a Ryder Cup tossed in every other year.
Maybe this year there won’t be that debate, because there is a possibility — who really knows, but it’s a possibility — that the hockey and basketball playoffs are pushed into July to overlap with Wimbledon and that gets us to football season, where the Masters are somehow wedged in the middle, all with the pennant races and World Series in place. That’s a lot.
Think about all of those events. Maybe not all of them appeal to you. Maybe none of them were appointment television. But, collectively, they are the backdrop for so much of our lives. They provide not only occupation for a given afternoon or evening — could be the regional semifinals featuring your alma mater; could be the nightly three-hour program that is your baseball team — but the fodder for the debates that so much sports discussion is built upon.
Now, there is nothing to debate.
Annually, the slowest day on the sports calendar is the Wednesday in July that follows baseball’s All-Star Game. There are no baseball games, no Home Run Derby, no All-Star Game. The British Open typically starts the following day. NFL training camps still have not opened. The hockey and basketball playoffs have long since ended, and free agency in those sports is past its frenzy. It is dead, and that day can feel long.
Monday was the Wednesday after baseball’s All-Star Game. So is Tuesday. And Wednesday. And every day for the foreseeable future.
Forget what sports teach us about pushing boundaries and competing fairly, about preparation and elation and heartbreak. All that can be melodramatic.
Sometimes we just need them to pass the time.
