Do not be surprised if the Bend Elks change their team name to the Dirt Dogs — at least for the rest of the 2021 season.
After a slow start to the season, the Elks finally won a series against the Wenatchee AppleSox in late June. After the win, the players did not wash their uniforms. And when Bend rolled into Bellingham to take on the Bells on their turf field later in June, the Elks looked like they had spent the day rolling in the dirt.
The Elks would go on to win that series, too, as well as the next two. The Bend Dirt Dog era was born.
Bryce Boettcher continued it with his straight steal of home on a headfirst slide that gave the Elks a 2-1 lead against Bellingham Saturday night at Bend's Vince Genna Stadium. Bend would go on to win 5-2 to clinch its fifth series win in its last six. (The Bells defeated the Elks 11-6 on Sunday night.)
“A dirt-dog mentality is doing anything possible to scrap out a win,” said Elks pitcher Dillon Holliday, of Dixie State, who struck out nine Bells batters and allowed one run in the Elks' win Saturday night.
As the Elks (12-15 overall) enter the second half of the season, they are already off to a better start than the first half of the season when they lost nine of their first 10 West Coast League games. Despite the loss Sunday, the Elks got the series win to open the second half of the year by taking the first two games against Bellingham.
“We have been playing well. I thought the first two games of the series we pitched really well, and hit well,” said outfielder Greg Fuchs of Oregon State. “(Sunday) we lost track of what we are about, but we are going to be able to bounce back.”
In the WCL, the season is broken up into two halves. Whichever team finishes at the top of the division standings in each half clinches a spot in the four-team postseason. The Corvallis Knights and Yakima Valley Pippins have already clinched their berths.
Each team is given a clean slate for the second half of the regular season. For the Elks (10-14 first half, 2-1 second half) to reach the postseason for the first time since 2015, the same year they captured the WCL title, they will need to either win the South Division or finish second to Corvallis to secure a playoff spot.
Now sitting just three games below .500, the Elks seem up for the challenge this month of the summer season.
“I think the big thing is that we have a team that wants to fight and wants to compete,” said Elks coach Kyle Nobach. “And that is one thing that we wanted to rub off on these guys is just to compete in everything that they are doing.”
After having to start the season learning each other's names — as well as what they can and cannot do on the baseball field — the players have settled into their roles.
Fuchs, who recently joined the team after rehabbing his injured hamstring sustained at OSU, is providing pop at the top of the lineup to go along with Sam Linscott, who led the team in nearly every offensive category the first half of the year.
Matt Dallas, who will play for the University of Oregon next spring, plays in the infield and has also been a reliable pitcher out of the bullpen. A.J. Lottery of Oregon State tossed six no-hit innings in Friday’s 6-1 win in his first start for the Elks.
“A lot of credit goes to our pitching coach Zander Clouse,” Nobach said. “He has really helped those guys out. He has had the ability to influence them, get them to calm down and be able to repeat action.”
Tuesday the Elks start another three-game series on the road against Yakima Valley — the only team to take a series from the Elks in their previous six — then play three more on the road at Walla Walla.
When the Elks return home July 27 for a series against Wenatchee, the hope is to still be in the playoff hunt.
“I think we have a group of guys that can do that,” Nobach said. “We have to take it game by game. I think we have a chance to make a run at this thing.”
