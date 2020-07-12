It doesn’t take long for any visitor to Central Oregon to realize that ours is an active community. People here like to be healthy. A large segment of that active population are golfers. And with so many different courses to choose from on Oregon’s High Desert, customizing the golf experience to one’s liking is not difficult.
For a lot of Central Oregon golfers, walking is central to their time out on the course. A physical workout is one of the benefits of playing the game they love.
And during the COVID-19 pandemic more and more golfers are choosing to walk, even as courses take measures to sanitize and disinfect their carts before and after each round.
“We’ve seen more walkers than usual,” says Zach Lampert, head professional at Meadow Lakes in Prineville. “No matter what we do to the carts, you’re still safer walking, because you’re not in the cart that somebody else had handled.”
Some area courses, naturally, are more challenging to walk than others. Troy Eckberg, director of golf at River’s Edge in Bend, says, “Even though only one out of 10 people walk at River’s Edge, fitness is the priority, maybe even above shooting a good score. You gain some serious elevation from the eighth green to 12th green.”
Measuring only 6,674 yards from the back tees, River’s Edge is not a tough trek because of its length. Rather, it’s the terrain. With more than 600 feet of elevation change, this course, nestled along the eastern flank of Awbrey Butte, ranks as one of the more vigorous walks in all of Central Oregon.
Brasada Ranch, a private club located northeast of Bend near Powell Butte, is another course that offers picturesque views of the Cascade mountains and is not a walk for the faint of heart.
“Not many people walk Brasada,” says head professional Kyle Johnson, “but, for those that choose to, it’s a challenge. One of our owners, Mark Mance, insists on walking every time he plays. For those golfers that like to walk, we are undertaking projects to shorten the distances between greens and tees. Our hope is to keep up the pace of play and make the walk enjoyable.”
Other golfers who prefer to walk rather than ride in a cart do so for both fitness and enjoyment.
Bend Golf Club is a private course with a tradition deeply rooted in walking. A stroll by the golf shop first thing in the morning will reveal golf bags on push carts that adorn the entrance. Former course superintendent and current member Tom Baty says that “the short distances between greens and tees, and relatively moderate elevation change, make the course an enjoyable walk for members and guests of all ages. Walking also provides a sense of kinship and community.”
At Widgi Creek, walking is the norm for annual pass holders and guests alike. Head professional Taylor Giacomini estimates that 60% of rounds at the course just southwest of Bend are played by walkers.
“I think the main motivation to walk for our older members is to stay healthy,” says Giacomini. “Short distances between holes, and close proximity to the clubhouse and practice facilities, make Widgi very walkable.”
A Central Oregon favorite for walkers is Meadow Lakes. Lampert agrees with many of his colleagues that “exercise is the primary benefit for the majority of golfers that prefer to walk.”
Meadow Lakes’ flat layout and close proximity of holes are tailor-made for golfers of any ability who want to walk.
No matter your age or ability, golf is a game that can be played for a lifetime. For many golfers, walking is central to that experience. Whether you simply enjoy the serenity and rhythm of walking on the golf course or are out to burn as many calories as you can, there is no shortage of courses to choose from in Central Oregon.
If you choose to walk, there’s a good chance you’ll find kindred spirits out on the region’s links. That alone will make the round all the more enjoyable.
