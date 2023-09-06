Here are the candidates for The Bulletin's Athletes of the Week for Aug. 25-Sept. 2 as nominated by local coaches and The Bulletin sports staff.
Please read through the nominees and cast your vote for one male athlete and one female athlete.
Voting will conclude at 3 p.m. on Friday. The winners will be announced in Sunday's sports section and online at bendbulletin.com.
Kyla Findlater, Caldera soccer: The Wolfpack's central defender has had a lights-out season through the first three games. Her prowess on the backline helped Caldera earn its first shutout of the season on Sept. 1 in a 3-0 win over Thurston.
Reese Wedding, Redmond soccer: Wedding has been a force through the Panthers' first two games. The senior forward has scored three goals and has assisted on two more in Redmond's wins over Pendleton and South Albany.
Chloe LeLuge, Bend High volleyball: The reigning 5A Player of the Year had 98 kills, 75 digs, 15 aces and nine blocks to help the Lava Bears win the Silver Bracket at the Hawaii Labor Day Classic.
Johnny Nunez, Caldera soccer: Nunez scored the game-winning goal with three seconds left in Caldera's 2-1 win over Thurston on Sept. 1. The win was the first varsity victory for the Caldera boys soccer program.
Angel Valenzuela, Mountain View football: The sophomore running back ran for 257 yards and scored four touchdowns (all in the second half) in Mountain View's 49-20 come-from-behind win over Canby on Sept. 1.
Owen Thomas, Bend High football: The junior safety intercepted two passes to help the Lava Bears shut out Lincoln in their 20-0 win on Sept. 1.
Landen Scott, Sisters football: Playing in his first football game, Scott hauled in a 35-yard touchdown reception in the closing seconds to help Sisters pull off a 19-13 win over Burns on Sept. 1.
Eddie Freauff, Crook County football: The Oregon State football commit caught three touchdown passes in the Cowboys' 22-13 win over Philomath on Sept. 1.
Reporter: 541-383-0307, brathbone@bendbulletin.com
