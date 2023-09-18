Here are the candidates for The Bulletin's Athletes of the Week for Sept. 11-16 as nominated by local coaches and The Bulletin sports staff.
Please read through the nominees and cast your vote for one male athlete and one female athlete.
Voting will conclude at 3 p.m. on Friday. The winners will be announced in Sunday's sports section and online at bendbulletin.com.
Girl nominations
Kendall MacFarland, Caldera volleyball: Usually a middle blocker, MacFarland filled in to play outside hitter against Summit on Sept. 12. The Wolfpack lost in five sets to the Storm, but MacFarland had 11 kills, two solo blocks, 10 digs and serve-receiving rating of 2.29 out of 3.
Skye Knox, Summit cross-country: In the first race of the cross-country season, Knox was first to cross the finish line in the Caldera Wolfpack XC 5K on Sept. 16. Knox, who finished 15th at the 5A state meet as a freshman, won Saturday’s race with a time of 20:06.8.
Aili Mikalson, Mountain View soccer: Mikalson, a freshman starter for Mountain View, assisted on three goals while also scoring one of her own in the Cougars’ 8-0 win over Churchill on Sept. 14.
Kensey Gault, Ridgeview soccer: Against Hood River Valley on Sept. 14, Gault scored two goals to help Ridgeview win 3-2 and get its first win of the season.
Maddie Carney, Caldera cross-country: Competing in her first high school race, the freshman Carney made a strong impression on the running scene with a second-place finish (20:25:35) at the Caldera Wolfpack XC 5K on Sept. 16.
Boy nominations
Hayden Rice, Redmond football: In Redmond’s 21-10 win over Crook County on Sept. 15, Rice was a menace on the defensive end with 10 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, 2.5 tackles for loss while forcing a fumble.
Deandre McDonald, Redmond football: McDonald scored twice while rushing for 214 yards on 15 carries (14.2 yards per carry) in the Panthers’ 21-10 win over Crook County on Sept. 15.
Carter Heikkila, Redmond soccer: Heikkila was involved in all three of Redmond’s goals in its 3-1 win over Crook County on Sept. 12. He found the back of the net twice while assisting on another.
Hayden Boaz, Summit cross-county: Building off a strong track and field season last spring, Boaz ran away from the field at the Caldera Wolfpack XC 5K to win in a course-setting time of 16:05.17 on Sept. 16.
Ben Meier, Summit cross-country: Meier finished seventh (18:02.7) at the Caldera Wolfpack XC 5K on Sept. 16, and the junior has made a jump from his sophomore season. Last year Meier was a JV runner on the Storm squad and this year earned a varsity spot and was the fourth highest Summit finisher in the race.
Finley Wodke, Mountain View soccer: In Mountain View’s 3-0 win over Churchill in Eugene on Sept. 14, Wodke scored two goals to help the Cougars win their second game of the season.
Adam Millington, Ridgeview football: Millington completed 77% of his passes (14 of 18) and threw one touchdown and 178 yards in Ridgeview's 41-25 loss to 6A McMinnville on Sept. 15.
Trey Lucas, Bend High football: Lucas rushed for 156 yards on six carries while scoring two rushing touchdowns to go along with a 15-yard reception in the Lava Bears’ 42-0 win over Putnam Sept. 15. Perhaps most impressively, it all happened in the first half of the game.
Reid Woodson, Sisters football: With 2.8 seconds left on the clock, Woodson booted the game-winning field goal from 26 yards out to help the Outlaws beat Elmira 25-22 and remain unbeaten on Sept. 15. Woodson also had a punt that the Elmira returner fumbled and led to a touchdown.
