Here are the candidates for The Bulletin's Athletes of the Week for Sept. 4-9 as nominated by local coaches and The Bulletin sports staff.
Please read through the nominees and cast your vote for one male athlete and one female athlete.
Voting will conclude at 3 p.m. on Friday. The winners will be announced in Sunday's sports section and online at bendbulletin.com.
Anna Bales, Crook County soccer: Bales scored two goals and had 10 shots on goal in the Cowgirls’ wins last week against Klamath Union (3-1) and North Bend (1-0).
Paige Stewart, Crook County soccer: In the Cowgirls’ two wins last week, Stewart had 10 saves, and turned in one clean sheet while allowing only one goal.
Lily Sundstrom, Sisters soccer: The senior midfielder’s effort and closing speed on the defensive end helped the Outlaws win a tight 1-0 game on the road against Pleasant Hill on Sept. 7.
Marley Holden, Sisters soccer: Holden scored both goals in the Outlaws’ 2-0 win over Creswell in the season opener. Holden leads the Outlaws with four goals through three games.
Gracie Vohs, Sisters volleyball: At the Cascade Invite, Vohs totaled 55 kills, seven blocks and eight aces, helping the Outlaws to wins over two of the best teams in 4A (Marshfield and North Bend) to remain unbeaten this season.
Carmen Roberts, Mountain View soccer: Roberts scored twice in the first half during the Cougars' 8-0 win over Madras on Sept. 7.
Jaycob Miller, Crook County soccer: Miller scored two goals in the Cowboys’ 3-2 win over Sisters on Sept. 7, then added two more goals in Crook County’s 3-1 win over North Bend on Sept. 9.
Justin DeSmet, Sisters football: The senior running back ran for 103 yards and scored two touchdowns on nine carries in the Outlaws’ 52-27 win over Madras on Sept. 8.
Aiden Willis, Mountain View soccer: Willis scored all three goals in the Cougars' 3-2 win over Sisters on Sept. 5. It was Mountain View's first victory of the season.
Connor Crum, Mountain View football: Crum not only had three touchdown passes in Mountain View’s 37-0 win over Churchill on Sept. 8, he had three tackles on defense and had three punts (43 yard average) that landed inside the 10 yard line.
Sam Stephens, Summit football: After 233 yards from scrimmage (143 rushing, 90 receiving) and two touchdowns, Stephens set the Summit football record for career rushing yards in the Storm's 46-25 win over Thurston on Sept. 8. The senior running back has tallied 2,435 rushing yards in his career.
Jimmy Hughes, Summit football: Hughes passed for 366 yards and a touchdown while scoring three times on the ground in the Storm’s 46-25 win over Thurston on Sept. 8
Reporter: 541-383-0307, brathbone@bendbulletin.com
