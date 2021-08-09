Enrollment for the 2021 Bend Unified Recreation Soccer League is at an all-time high with more than 2,300 children signed up to participate on 173 teams, according to a news release from the Bend Park & Recreation District.
Adult volunteers are needed to support numerous teams in the joint program between the park district and Bend FC Timbers.
The fall soccer season runs Sept. 7 to Oct. 30. Program participants are boys and girls going into first through eighth grade in the 2021-22 school year. Practices are held twice weekly with games played on Saturdays. Coaches volunteer approximately five hours per week for the nine-week season.
“Volunteer coaches are an essential part of this program, providing support with program logistics, leading practices and games and mentoring the young players”, said Rich Ekman, BPRD sports coordinator. “Volunteers must enjoy working with children and be able to create a positive, encouraging recreational environment for all players.”
Volunteer coaches receive orientation/training and on-going support is provided. All coaches must complete a volunteer application and criminal history background check, as well as online concussion awareness training.
A pre-season volunteer orientation/training is scheduled for Aug. 19.
Volunteer coaches are also needed for the fall youth tackle and flag football programs.
