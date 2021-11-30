The Bend Park and Recreation District is seeking adult volunteers to coach youth basketball for the 2022 Youth Basketball League. Program participants are boys and girls in 3rd, 4th and 5th grades.
Volunteer coaches are an essential part of the program, providing support with program logistics, coaching and mentoring youth. Volunteers must enjoy working with youth and be able to create a positive, encouraging recreational environment for all players.
“After nearly a two-year hiatus, we are excited to give the kids in our community the opportunity to get out on the court and play basketball with their friends this winter,” said Rich Ekman, sports program coordinator. “It is so cool to see so many kids registered for the program, which means the need for more gym space, officials and most importantly, volunteer coaches.”
BPRD has 730 kids playing on 73 teams this season. Coaches are need for more than 30 teams.
The basketball season runs Jan. 3 to March 5. Practices are held twice weekly in the evenings with games played on Saturdays. Coaches volunteer approximately five hours per week for the 10-week season.
Training and on-going support are provided. Volunteer coaches must attend a preseason volunteer orientation/training. Safety is top priority, so all coaches must complete a volunteer application and criminal background check, as well as online concussion awareness training.
