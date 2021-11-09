Six members of the Sisters volleyball team, the Class 4A state runners-up, were named to the Oregon West Conference all-league team.
Senior setter Sydney Myhre and sophomore middle blocker Gracie Vohs were named to the first team of the OWC, a league that had three teams in the Class 4A state semifinals. Both Myhre and Vohs were also named to the All-Tournament team for the Outlaws’ run to the 4A state title game.
Senior outside hitter Bre White was the only Outlaw on the second team, while junior setter Hannah Fendall, sophomore libero Mia Monaghan and senior defensive specialist Maddie Pollard received honorable mention.
Although she played in just one conference game this fall before suffering a season-ending injury, Sisters senior Greta Davis was awarded Honorary Player of the Year.
