Volleyball

Sisters' Sydney Myhre (7) celebrates a kill with her team during the fourth set of the Class 4A state title game against Cascade at Corvallis High School on Saturday night.

 Ryan Brennecke/The Bulletin

Sisters players make all-league

Six members of the Sisters volleyball team, the Class 4A state runners-up, were named to the Oregon West Conference all-league team.

Senior setter Sydney Myhre and sophomore middle blocker Gracie Vohs were named to the first team of the OWC, a league that had three teams in the Class 4A state semifinals. Both Myhre and Vohs were also named to the All-Tournament team for the Outlaws’ run to the 4A state title game.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Senior outside hitter Bre White was the only Outlaw on the second team, while junior setter Hannah Fendall, sophomore libero Mia Monaghan and senior defensive specialist Maddie Pollard received honorable mention.

Although she played in just one conference game this fall before suffering a season-ending injury, Sisters senior Greta Davis was awarded Honorary Player of the Year.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

—Bulletin staff report

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.