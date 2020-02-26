Vertfest set for Mt.
Bachelor Saturday
Vertfest, one of the largest backcountry festivals in the country, returns to Mt. Bachelor ski area on Saturday.
The event celebrates winter and backcountry culture with a full day of races, clinics, demos, food and drink.
According to mtbachelor.com, Vertfest is a mountain festival dedicated to raising the level of snow safety education and excitement for backcountry enthusiasts, and supporting the efforts of avalanche centers everywhere. All proceeds from the event go toward the efforts of the Central Oregon Avalanche Center.
Vertfest events include uphill/downhill ski and snowboard races of varying skill levels and age groups that all start and finish at the bottom of the Red Chair. Races start at 10 a.m.
Clinics include an introduction to backcountry skiing and snowboarding, and a companion rescue clinic.
For more information and to register, visit www.mtbachelor.com or www.skireg.com/vertfest2020.
— Bulletin staff report
