Verdell says he’ll return to Ducks
EUGENE — C.J. Verdell intends to return to Oregon in 2020.
The Ducks’ starting running back, the fifth Oregon back to rush for 1,000 yards in back-to-back years, said he is “definitely” returning for his redshirt-junior season.
“Definitely; all heart’s on coming back,” said Verdell, who enters the Rose Bowl with 1,171 rushing yards and eight touchdowns this season. “We got some work to finish. … I love this university and I love this team and I feel like we got a lot more work to go. We can do even bigger things in the Rose Bowl.”
With Verdell back, Oregon will have the leading returning rusher in the Pac-12 , with several draft-eligible players yet to announce their plans.
The presence of Verdell, who finished 2018 with 1,018 rushing yards and had 315 receiving yards and two scores, will give Oregon’s to-be-hired offensive coordinator a key weapon to build around and also a strong pass-blocking back to help protect a new starting quarterback.
— The Oregonian
