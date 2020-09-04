Cycling
Van Aert takes Stage 7, his 2nd stage win of Tour — The most thrilling day of racing so far at the Tour de France produced multiple winners Friday . Wout Van Aert took the Stage 7 victory. It was the resurgent Belgian rider’s second win at this year’s race. Defending champion Egan Bernal and other top contenders for the overall title dealt a blow to principal rivals by leaving them behind in crosswinds on the approach to the finish. Three-time world champion Peter Sagan got back the green jersey awarded to riders who collect the most points in sprints. And British rider Adam Yates negotiated the stage’s multiple traps to keep the overall race leader’s yellow jersey.
Tennis
Djokovic, Zverev and Osaka among those to advance at U.S. Open — Top-seeded Novak Djokovic stayed perfect for 2020 and advanced to the fourth round of the U.S. Open with a straight-sets win. He beat Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 6-3, 6-1 in an hour and 43 minutes. Alexander Zverev reached the fourth round , beating Adrian Mannarino 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-2, 6-2. The match was delayed nearly three hours due to COVID-19 precautions. Mannarino was among a group of seven players under more severe restrictions after he played in a card game with countryman Benoît Paire, who tested positive for the coronavirus at the start of the event. Naomi Osaka has moved into the fourth round of the women’s draw by getting past Marta Kostyuk 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-2.
Soccer
Messi to stay at Barca — Lionel Messi is not leaving FC Barcelona, after all. Frustrated by the team’s direction after an 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals, Messi, 33, had sought to exercise an option in his contract that would allow him to leave on a free transfer. However, the top Spanish league, La Liga, said the option had expired in June and any team that wanted to acquire him would have to pay a prohibitively exorbitant fee.
