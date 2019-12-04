Trojans say they’ll stay with Helton

LOS ANGELES — Southern California has decided to retain Clay Helton, extending the head coach’s improbable 4 ½-year tenure atop the West Coast’s winningest college football program.

New athletic director Mike Bohn announced the decision four days after the No. 22 Trojans (8-4, 7-2 Pac-12) missed out on a trip to the conference title game when they finished one game behind No. 5 Utah in the Pac-12 South.

“His commitment to our student-athletes and to leading with integrity is vital to restoring our championship program, which is the goal for all of our teams,” Bohn wrote on his Twitter account. “Heading into 2020, Coach Helton and I will work together to take a hard look at all aspects of the football enterprise and will make the tough decisions necessary to compete at a championship level.”

Helton’s current Trojans beat Utah and won five of their final six games, but his 13-11 record over the past two seasons has instilled widespread dissatisfaction in many fans and deep-pocketed alumni .

Bohn, who was hired on Nov. 7, waited 11 days after the Trojans’ regular-season finale to officially stick with Helton, who has a lucrative contract through 2023.

The 47-year-old Helton is 40-21 at USC in his first head coaching job, which began with two interim stints before the longtime assistant coach got the permanent job on Nov. 30, 2015. Although his Trojans won the Rose Bowl in his first full season and the Pac-12 title in his second, the last two seasons have been less impressive .

