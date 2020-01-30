Abuse survivors offered settlement
USA Gymnastics on Thursday filed a plan to emerge from bankruptcy that offers survivors of Larry Nassar’s sexual abuse $215 million to settle their lawsuits over the governing body’s failure to protect them.
Under the plan, survivors would be asked to vote on whether to accept $215 million, which is the amount USA Gymnastics’ insurers are willing to pay to resolve the claims.
Survivors also could opt to continue to pursue their lawsuits and collect whatever compensation USA Gymnastics’ insurers make available. Whatever option most of the survivors accept would apply to all.
Li Li Leung, president and CEO of USA Gymnastics, called the plan a step forward while making clear that she strongly hoped the litigation would be resolved through ongoing mediation that produced a mutually agreeable settlement instead.
The plan was swiftly rejected by John Manly, the attorney who represents roughly 200 of the more than 500 litigants. In a telephone interview, Manly characterized it as “laughable” and demonstrating “complete disregard for the athletes.”
He faulted the plan for lacking “critical, structural plans” to ensure the safety of future gymnasts and for ignoring survivors’ request for disclosure of documents related to years of Nassar’s abuse. Manly particularly objected to the fact that the plan failed to include any money from the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee.
USA Gymnastics’ $215 million offer is less than half the $500 million settlement Michigan State reached in May 2018 with 332 alleged victims of Nassar, the disgraced former sports physician who also worked on its campus.
By Manly’s estimate, the average compensation for 511 plaintiffs would be $250,000 to $300,000.
“I’ve got clients, many of them, who were abused hundreds and hundreds of times who will need lifetime therapy,” Manly said. “That doesn’t come close to covering that, let alone loss of earnings and the horrendous toll.”
— The Washington Post
