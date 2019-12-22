Update on injured Oregon Ducks football players

EUGENE — Three Oregon players with season-ending injuries, including Cam McCormick, a tight end from Bend, are recovering as expected and should be ready to return for the start of spring practice.

McCormick, linebacker Adrian Jackson and offensive lineman Dawson Jaramillo, who suffered ankle, foot and knee injuries, respectively, will not be able to participate in Oregon’s Rose Bowl practices but are expected to be “on schedule” for spring, Ducks coach Mario Cristobal said.

“Cam’s already running up to 15-16 miles per hour, so he’s getting close,” Cristobal said after Oregon concluded its on-campus bowl practices Saturday. “We’re really proud of his progress and we’re glad that we took the course of action we did.

“He’s going to be ready to be a big-time player for us next year and we feel the same about Adrian.”

McCormick is a junior on the Ducks’ current roster. He utilized his redshirt season as a freshman in 2016.

Both McCormick and Jackson suffered preseason injuries and did not appear in a game this season, though McCormick did take part in pregame warm-ups twice in the first three games before having surgery that ended his season.

Cristobal said freshman receivers Lance Wilhoite and J.R. Waters continue to fully participate in practice with Oregon’s scout team but will not play in the Rose Bowl.

However, there could be “three or four” players who are redshirting this season who could appear on special teams in the bowl game.