Monday, April 19
Baseball: North Marion at Madras, 4:30 p.m.; Sisters at Newport, 4:30 p.m.; Culver at Sheridan, 3:30 p.m.
Softball: Sisters at Mountain View (DH), 3 p.m.; Madras at North Marion, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis: Redmond at Ridgeview, 3 p.m.; Crook County at The Dalles, 3 p.m.
Girls tennis: Ridgeview at Redmond, 3 p.m.; The Dalles at Crook County, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, April 20
Baseball: Mountain View at Summit, 4:30 p.m.; The Dalles at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; Pendleton at Redmond, 4:30 p.m.; Crook County at Hood River Valley, 4:30 p.m.; La Pine at Harrisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Summit at Mountain View, 4:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at The Dalles, 4:30 p.m.; Redmond at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.; Hood River Valley at Crook County, 4:30 p.m.; Harrisburg at La Pine, 4:30 p.m.; Culver at Kennedy, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis: Summit at Bend, 4 p.m.; Madras at Sisters, 4 p.m.
Girls tennis: Bend at Summit, 4 p.m.; Sisters at Madras, 4 p.m.
Boys golf: Mountain View Invitational at Awbrey Glen, 1 p.m.
Wednesday, April 21
Baseball: Gladstone at Madras, 4:30 p.m.; Sisters at Stayton, 4:30 p.m.; Sheridan at Culver, 4 p.m.
Softball: Madras at Gladstone, 4:30 p.m.; Woodburn at Sisters, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis: Hood River Valley at Redmond, 3 p.m.; Ridgeview at Crook County, 3 p.m.
Girls tennis: Redmond at Hood River Valley, 3 p.m.; Crook County at Ridgeview, 3 p.m.
Girls golf: Eagle Crest Challenge, noon.
Track and field: Mountain View Invitational, TBD; Sisters, Gilchrist, Paisley at Summit, 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 22
Baseball: Bend at Summit, 4:30 p.m.; Madras at Gladstone, 4:30 p.m.; Stayton at Sisters, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Bend at Summit, 4:30 p.m.; Mountain View at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; Gladstone at Madras, 4:30 p.m.; Sisters at Sweet Home, 4:30 p.m.; Jefferson at Culver, 4 p.m.
Boys tennis: Summit at Mountain View, 4 p.m.; Cascade at Madras, 4 p.m.; Sisters at Philomath, 4 p.m.
Girls tennis: Madras at Cascade, 4 p.m.
Track and field: Ridgeview Invitational, 3 p.m.
Friday, April 23
Baseball: Harrisburg at La Pine (DH), 2 p.m.; Salem Academy at Culver, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: The Dalles at Mountain View, 5 p.m.; The Dalles at Ridgeview, 3 p.m.
Boys tennis: Madras at Woodburn, 4 p.m.; North Marion at Sisters, 4 p.m.
Girls tennis: Sisters at North Marion, 4 p.m.; Woodburn at Madras, 4 p.m.
Boys golf: Summit Invitational at Widgi Creek, 11 a.m.
Saturday, April 24
Baseball: Ridgeview vs. Mountain View, 1:30 p.m.; Mountain View at The Dalles, 3 p.m.; Summit vs. Hood River Valley, 1:30 p.m.; Summit at Crook County, 4 p.m.; Bend at South Eugene, 2 p.m.; Ridgeview at The Dalles, 11 a.m.; Redmond at Pendleton, noon; Hood River Valley at Crook County, 11 a.m.; Redmond at La Grande, 1:30 p.m.
Softball: Pendleton at Bend, 1:30 p.m.; Bend at Redmond, 4 p.m.; Summit vs. Hood River Valley, 4 p.m.; Crook County vs. Summit, 1:30 p.m.; Pendleton at Redmond, 11 a.m.; Crook County at Hood River Valley, 11 a.m.; La Pine at Harrisburg (DH), 1 p.m.
