Ridgeview girls pull away from Crook County
Ridgeview girls basketball plays in a tournament this week in Corvallis.

 RYAN BRENNECKE/The Bulletin

Monday

Boys basketball: Summit vs. Lake Oswego, 6 p.m.; Sisters at Burns, 3 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Kennedy, 6 p.m.

Girls Basketball: Ridgeview vs. Wilsonville at Corvallis High, 2 p.m.; Sisters at Burns, 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Boys basketball: Bend vs. Sandy, 6 p.m.; Redmond at Hillsboro, 7:15 p.m.; Ridgeview vs. South Albany, 6:30 p.m.; La Pine vs. Taft, 6 p.m.

Girls basketball: Redmond vs. Hillsboro, 6:30 p.m.; Ridgeview vs. TBD at Corvallis High; La Pine vs. Taft, 4 p.m.

Wrestling: Pacific Coast Championships, Mountain View vs. South Salem at Mountain View High.

Wednesday

Boys basketball: Ridgeview vs. Henley, 6:30 p.m.; Culver vs. Taft, 3 p.m.

Girls basketball: Ridgeview vs. TBD, at Corvallis High; Culver vs. Taft, 1 p.m.

Wrestling: Madras, Sisters at Rollin Schimmel Memorial Wrestling Tournament at Pendleton High

