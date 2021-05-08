Monday, May 10
Baseball: Gladstone at Madras, 4:30 p.m.; Sisters at Cascade, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Sweet Home at Sisters, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis: Redmond at Hood River Valley, 3 p.m.; Crook County at Ridgeview, 3 p.m.; Molalla at Sisters, 10 a.m.
Girls tennis: Hood River Valley at Redmond, 3 p.m.; Ridgeview at Crook County, 3 p.m.; district meet at Madras, 10 a.m.
Boys Golf: Bend Invitational at Bend Golf Club, 10 a.m.
Tuesday, May 11
Baseball: Ridgeview at Mountain View, 4:30 p.m.; Bend at Redmond, 4:30 p.m.; Pendleton at Crook County, 4:30 p.m.; La Pine at Creswell, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Mountain View at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; Redmond at Bend, 4:30 p.m.; Crook County at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.; Creswell at La Pine, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis: Summit at Bend, 4 p.m.
Girls tennis: Bend at Summit, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, May 12
Baseball: Redmond at The Dalles, 4:30 p.m.; Madras at Molalla, 4 p.m.; Cascade at Sisters, 4:30 p.m.; Culver at Kennedy (DH), 2:30 p.m.
Softball: Molalla at Madras, 4:30 p.m.; Cascade at Sisters, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis: Mountain View at Summit, 4 p.m.; Crook County at Redmond, 3 p.m.
Girls tennis: Summit at Mountain View, 4 p.m.; Redmond at Crook County, 3 p.m.; Pendleton at Ridgeview, 3 p.m.
Girls golf: Bend Invitational at Bend Golf Club, 1 p.m.
Track and field: Mountain View Invitational, noon.
Thursday, May 13
Baseball: Bend at Mountain View, 4:30 p.m.; Sisters at Summit, 4 p.m.; Estacada at Madras, 4:30 p.m.; Western Christian at Culver, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Bend at Mountain View, 4:30 p.m.; Madras at Estacada, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis: Bend at Mountain View, 4 p.m.; District meet at Sisters, 10 a.m.
Girls tennis: Mountain View at Bend, 4 p.m.; Molalla at Sisters, 10 a.m.
Friday, May 14
Baseball: Mountain View at Bend, 4:30 p.m.; Redmond at Ridgeview (DH), 3 p.m.; Creswell at La Pine (DH), 2 p.m.
Softball: Mountain View at Bend, 4:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at Redmond (DH), 3 p.m.
Boys golf: Ridgeview Invitational at Eagle Crest Resort, noon.
Track and field: Molalla at Madras, noon.
Saturday, May 15
Baseball: Crook County at Pendleton, 11 a.m.; Stayton at Sisters, noon.
Softball: Bend at Sheldon, 1 p.m.; Summit at Crook County, 4 p.m.; Pendleton at Crook County (DH), 11 a.m.; La Pine at Creswell (DH), 1 p.m.
Track and field: Class 5A Intermountain Conference championships, at Pendleton, 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.