Monday, March 29
Volleyball: Sisters at Stayton, 6:30 p.m.; Salem Academy at Culver, 4:30 p.m.
Boys soccer: Gladstone at Madras, 4 p.m.
Girls soccer: Madras at Gladstone, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, March 30
Volleyball: Ridgeview at Hood River Valley, 6:30 p.m.; Pendleton at Crook County, 6:30 p.m.; Redmond at The Dalles, 6:30 p.m.; Gladstone at Madras, 6 p.m.; Pleasant Hill at La Pine, 6 p.m.; Hosanna-Triad at Gilchrist, 4 p.m.
Boys soccer: Crook County at Ridgeview, 6 p.m.; Sisters at Cascade, 6 p.m.; Willamette Valley Christian at Central Christian/Trinity Lutheran, 4 p.m.
Girls soccer: Bend at Mountain View, 4 p.m.; Redmond at The Dalles, 4:30 p.m.; Cascade at Sisters, 6 p.m.
Cross-Country: Madras at Estacada.
Wednesday, March 31
Volleyball: Bend at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; Sisters at Sweet Home, 6:30 p.m.; Santiam at Culver, 4:30 p.m.; Rogue Valley Adventist at Trinity Lutheran, 4 p.m.; Rogue Trinity Lutheran at Gilchrist, 7 p.m.
Boys soccer: Mountain View at Summit, 6 p.m.; Madras at Gladstone, 6:30 p.m.
Girls soccer: Ridgeview at Crook County, 4:30 p.m.; Gladstone at Madras, 4 p.m.
Cross-country: Crook County at Hood River Valley; Redmond at The Dalles.
Thursday, April 1
Football: Culver at Regis, 5 p.m.
Volleyball: Crook County at Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m.; Madras at Gladstone, 6 p.m.
Boys soccer: Ridgeview at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.; Newport at Sisters, 6 p.m.
Girls soccer: Summit at Bend, 4 p.m.; Pendleton at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; Crook County at Redmond, 4 p.m.; Sisters at Newport, 4 p.m.
Friday, April 2
Football: Bend at Summit, 7 p.m.; Mountain View at Ridgeview, 7 p.m.; Crook County at Estacada, 7 p.m.; Gladstone at Madras, 7 p.m; La Pine at Sisters, 7 p.m.
Volleyball: Mountain View at Summit, 6:30 p.m.
Boys soccer: Redmond at Crook County, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 3
Football: Redmond at La Salle Prep, 3 p.m.; North Lake/Paisley at Gilchrist, noon.
Volleyball: Redmond vs. Bend (at Ridgeview), 11 a.m.; Bend at Ridgeview, 12:30 p.m.; Redmond at Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m.; The Dalles at Crook County, TBD; La Pine at Creswell, 1 p.m.; North Bend vs. La Pine (at Creswell), 2:45 p.m.; Crane at Central Christian, 10 a.m.; St. Paul at Central Christian, 2 p.m.
Boys soccer: Bend at Summit, 1 p.m.; Pendleton at Crook County, noon; Damascus Christian at Central Christian/Trinity Lutheran, 1 p.m.
Girls soccer: Crook County at Pendleton, noon; La Pine at Pleasant Hill, 1 p.m.
Cross-country: Central Oregon XC Classic, at Bend Pine Nursery Park; Warner Pacific XC Classic.
