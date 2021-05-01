Monday, May 3
Baseball: Bend at Crescent Valley, 3 p.m.; Summit at South Eugene, 4:30 p.m.; Madras at Estacada, 4 p.m.; Sisters at Woodburn, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Sisters at Stayton, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis: Redmond at Pendleton, 3 p.m.; Ridgeview at The Dalles, 3 p.m.; Crook County at Hood River Valley, 3 p.m.; Sisters at Mountain View, 4 p.m.
Girls tennis: Pendleton at Redmond, 3 p.m.; The Dalles at Ridgeview, 3 p.m.; Hood River Valley at Crook County, 3 p.m.; Mountain View at Sisters, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, May 4
Baseball: Summit at Mountain View, 4:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.; Redmond at Hood River Valley, 4:30 p.m.; Crook County at The Dalles, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Mountain View at Summit, 4:30 p.m.; Pendleton at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; Hood River Valley at Redmond, 4:30 p.m.; The Dalles at Crook County, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis: Mountain View at Summit, TBD.
Girls tennis: Summit at Mountain View, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, May 5
Baseball: The Dalles at Redmond, 4:30 p.m.; Sisters at Sweet Home, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: La Pine at Sisters, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis: The Dalles at Crook County, 3 p.m.; Ridgeview at Redmond, 3 p.m.; Summit at Sisters, 4 p.m.
Girls tennis: Crook County at The Dalles, 3 p.m.; Redmond at Ridgeview, 3 p.m.
Girls golf: Crook County Invitational, at Crooked River Ranch, noon.
Track and field: Mountain View at Bend, 3 p.m.; Redmond at Summit, 3:30 p.m.; La Pine Invitational, 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 6
Baseball: Summit at Bend, 4:30 p.m.; Madras at North Marion, 5 p.m.; Sweet Home at Sisters, 4:30 p.m.; Burns at La Pine, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Summit at Bend, 4:30 p.m.; Sisters at Woodburn, 4:30 p.m.; Burns at La Pine, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis: Mountain View at Bend, 4 p.m.
Girls tennis: Bend at Mountain View, 4 p.m.
Friday, May 7
Baseball: Bend at Summit, 4:30 p.m.; La Pine at Mountain View, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: La Pine at Mountain View, 4:30 p.m.; Bend vs. The Dalles, 2 p.m.; Crook County at Bend, 4 p.m.; Crook County vs. The Dalles, 6 p.m.
Boys golf: Redmond Invitational, Eagle Crest, 12:30 p.m.
Track and field: Ridgeview at Sisters, 4 p.m.; Madras at Culver, 3 p.m.
Saturday, May 8
Baseball: Pendleton at Ridgeview, 11 a.m.; Hood River Valley at Redmond, 11 a.m.; Pendleton at Mountain View, 1 p.m.; The Dalles at Bend, 1:30 p.m.; Hood River Valley at Summit, 1:30 p.m.; The Dalles at Crook County, 3 p.m.; Summit at Redmond, 4 p.m.; Mountain View at Ridgeview, 4 p.m.; Bend at Crook County, 4 p.m.; Sisters at Stayton, 1 p.m.
Softball: Redmond vs. Summit, 1:30 p.m.; Summit at Hood River Valley, 4 p.m.; Ridgeview at Pendleton, 4 p.m.; Redmond at Hood River Valley, 11 a.m.; La Grande at Ridgeview, 1:30 p.m.
Boys tennis: Summit at Sheldon, 1 p.m.
Track and field: Jesuit at Summit, 1 p.m.; Gilchrist Invitational, noon.
