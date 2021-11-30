Boys basketball: Sisters at Redmond, 6 p.m.; Ridgeview at Madras, 7 p.m.; Horizon Christian at Central Christian, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball: Sheldon at Summit, 6:30 p.m.; Crook County at McMinnville, 7 p.m.; Sisters at Redmond, 7:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at Madras, 5 p.m.
Wrestling: La Pine, Madras, Sisters, Caldera at Ridgeview Tournament, TBD.
Thursday
Boys basketball: Dallas at Bend, 6:30 p.m.; Sisters at Estacada, 7 p.m.; Santiam Christian at Trinity Lutheran, 4:30 p.m.
Girls basketball: Sisters at Estacada, 5:30 p.m.; Santiam Christian at Trinity Lutheran, 3 p.m.
Swimming: Ridgeview, Sisters, Madras at Redmond Quad Meet, 6:45 p.m.
Friday
Boys basketball: South Eugene at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; Summit at Crook County, 7:30 p.m.; McMinnville vs. Bend at Crook County, 5:45 p.m.; Redmond vs. Crescent Valley at Wilsonville, 5:30 p.m.; Lost River at La Pine, 5:30 p.m.; Culver at Mannahouse Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Girls basketball: Mountain View at Willamette, 6:30 p.m.; Bend at Ridgeview, 5:45 p.m.; Madras at Redmond, 7 p.m.; Lebanon vs. Crook County at Ridgeview, 4 p.m.; Lost River at La Pine, 7 p.m.; Culver at Mannahouse Christian, 3 p.m.
Swimming: Bend, Mountain View, Summit, Caldera at Bend City Invite at Juniper Swim & Fitness Center, TBD.
Saturday
Boys basketball: Dallas vs. Summit at Crook County, 3 p.m.; McMinnville vs. Ridgeview at Crook County, 11 a.m.; Bend at Crook County, 1 p.m.; Central Christian at Umpqua Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Girls basketball: Crook County vs. Bend at Ridgeview, 1 p.m.; Redmond at Madras, 5 p.m.; Central Christian at Umpqua Valley, 2 p.m.
Wrestling: Bend, La Pine, Mountain View, Ridgeview, Sisters and Summit at Central Oregon Officials Tournament, at Summit and Sisters, 10 a.m.
