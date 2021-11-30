Basketball

Crook County’s Kevin Sanchez (23) drives past Redmond’s Skyler Jones (4) to score during a game last season.

 Ryan Brennecke/The Bulletin

ON DECK

PREPS

Wednesday

Boys basketball: Sisters at Redmond, 6 p.m.; Ridgeview at Madras, 7 p.m.; Horizon Christian at Central Christian, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball: Sheldon at Summit, 6:30 p.m.; Crook County at McMinnville, 7 p.m.; Sisters at Redmond, 7:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at Madras, 5 p.m.

Wrestling: La Pine, Madras, Sisters, Caldera at Ridgeview Tournament, TBD.

Thursday

Boys basketball: Dallas at Bend, 6:30 p.m.; Sisters at Estacada, 7 p.m.; Santiam Christian at Trinity Lutheran, 4:30 p.m.

Girls basketball: Sisters at Estacada, 5:30 p.m.; Santiam Christian at Trinity Lutheran, 3 p.m.

High School Sports Scoreboard

Receive text alerts for scores and schedules

Swimming: Ridgeview, Sisters, Madras at Redmond Quad Meet, 6:45 p.m.

Friday

Boys basketball: South Eugene at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; Summit at Crook County, 7:30 p.m.; McMinnville vs. Bend at Crook County, 5:45 p.m.; Redmond vs. Crescent Valley at Wilsonville, 5:30 p.m.; Lost River at La Pine, 5:30 p.m.; Culver at Mannahouse Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Girls basketball: Mountain View at Willamette, 6:30 p.m.; Bend at Ridgeview, 5:45 p.m.; Madras at Redmond, 7 p.m.; Lebanon vs. Crook County at Ridgeview, 4 p.m.; Lost River at La Pine, 7 p.m.; Culver at Mannahouse Christian, 3 p.m.

Swimming: Bend, Mountain View, Summit, Caldera at Bend City Invite at Juniper Swim & Fitness Center, TBD.

Saturday

Boys basketball: Dallas vs. Summit at Crook County, 3 p.m.; McMinnville vs. Ridgeview at Crook County, 11 a.m.; Bend at Crook County, 1 p.m.; Central Christian at Umpqua Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Girls basketball: Crook County vs. Bend at Ridgeview, 1 p.m.; Redmond at Madras, 5 p.m.; Central Christian at Umpqua Valley, 2 p.m.

Wrestling: Bend, La Pine, Mountain View, Ridgeview, Sisters and Summit at Central Oregon Officials Tournament, at Summit and Sisters, 10 a.m.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.