Monday, April 5
Volleyball: Estacada at Madras, 6 p.m.
Boys soccer: Summit at Bend, 5 p.m.
Girls soccer: Corbett at Madras, 4 p.m.; Santiam Christian at La Pine, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, April 6
Volleyball: Summit at Bend, 6:30 p.m.; La Pine at Trinity Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.; Gilchrist at Prospect Charter, 5 p.m.
Boys soccer: Summit at Sandy, 6:30 p.m.
Girls soccer: Bend at South Eugene, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, April 7
Girls soccer: Lakeview at La Pine, 3 p.m.
Cross-country: IMC championships, at Sorosis Park, The Dalles.
Thursday, April 8
Volleyball: Mountain View at Bend, 6:30 p.m.
Boys soccer: Bend at North Eugene, 6:30 p.m.
Girls soccer: Bend at North Eugene, 4 p.m.
Friday, April 9
Football: Mountain View at Bend, 7:15 p.m.; Pendleton at Summit, 7:15 p.m.; The Dalles at Redmond, 7 p.m.; Ridgeview at La Salle Prep, 7 p.m.; Henley at Crook County, 6 p.m.; South Umpqua at La Pine, 7 p.m.; Sisters at Philomath, 7 p.m.; Alsea at Gilchrist, 1 p.m.
Saturday, April 10
Cross-country: Oxford Classic, at Juniper Park in Bend, 1 p.m.; 4A state championships, at Tillamook; 3A/2A/1A state championships, at Lebanon.
