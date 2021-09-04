Volleyball: West Salem at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; Bend at Summit, 6:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at Sisters, 6 p.m.; North Lake at La Pine, 6 p.m.; Gervais at Culver, 5:30 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Central Christian, 7:15 p.m.
Boys soccer: Mountain View at Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m.; Crook County at Caldera, 6 p.m.; Madras at Sisters, 6 p.m.
Girls soccer: Ridgeview at Mountain View, 4 p.m.; Caldera at Crook County, 4 p.m.; Jesuit at Summit, 4 p.m.; Sisters at Madras, 4 p.m.;
Wednesday, Sept. 8
Volleyball: Rogue Valley Adventist at Trinity Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 9
Football: Madras at Sisters, 7 p.m.
Volleyball: Mountain View at South Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Summit at West Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Sprague at Bend, 6:30 p.m.; Crook County at Marist, 4:30 p.m.; Redmond at Madras, 5:30 p.m.; Hidden Valley vs. Crook County, at Marist, 6 p.m.; Stayton at Sisters, 6 p.m.; Gilchrist at North Lake, 5 p.m.
Boys soccer: Redmond at Lebanon, 4:30 p.m.; Sisters at La Pine, 4:30 p.m.
Girls soccer: Willamette at Mountain View, 4 p.m.
Cross-country: Culver, Ridgeview, Madras, Trinity Lutheran at the Canyon Rumble in Redmond, 4:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 10
Football: Roseburg at Mountain View, 7 p.m.; Bend at South Medford, 7 p.m.; Crescent Valley at Ridgeview, 7 p.m.; Corvallis at Redmond, 7 p.m.; La Pine at Vale, 6 p.m.; Crook County at Cottage Grove, 7 p.m.; Stanfield at Culver, 7 p.m.
Volleyball: Central Christian at Horizon Christian, 7 p.m.
Boys soccer: Klamath Union at Caldera, 6:30 p.m.; South Medford at Summit, 4 p.m.
Girls soccer: Summit at South Medford, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Football: McKay at Summit, 5:15 p.m.; Gilchrist at North Lake, 2 p.m.
Volleyball: Mountain View, Sisters at South Eugene tournament, TBD; Culver at St. Paul tourney, 9 a.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Condon tournament, TBD.
Boys soccer: Mountain View at Willamette, noon; South Medford at Bend, 1 p.m.; North Medford at Summit, 1 p.m.; Crook County at La Pine, 1 p.m.
Girls soccer: Caldera at Klamath Union, 1 p.m.; Bend at South Medford, 1 p.m.; Summit at North Medford, 2 p.m.; La Pine at Crook County, 1 p.m.
Cross-country: Crook County, Redmond, Summit at the Ash Creek XC Festival, Western Oregon University, 11:45 a.m.; Bend, Caldera at Saxon Invite, Bush Park in Salem, 12:30 p.m.; Sisters at Stayton Invitational, 9:40 a.m.
