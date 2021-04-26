Tuesday
Baseball: Mountain View at Crook County, 4:30 p.m.; Redmond at Summit, 4:30 p.m.; Hood River Valley at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; Santiam Christian at La Pine, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Summit at Redmond, 4:30 p.m.; Crook County at Mountain View, 4:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at Hood River Valley, 4:30 p.m.; La Pine at Santiam Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis: Bend at Mountain View, 4 p.m.; Stayton at Sisters, 4 p.m.
Girls tennis: Mountain View at Bend, 4 p.m.; Sisters at Stayton, 4 p.m.; Madras at Corbett, 4 p.m.
Wednesday
Baseball: Molalla at Madras, 4:30 p.m.; Culver at Santiam, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Madras at Molalla, 4:30 p.m.; Sisters at Philomath, 4:30 p.m.; Western Christian at Culver, 4 p.m.
Boys tennis: Redmond at The Dalles, 3 p.m.; Pendleton at Crook County, 3 p.m.; Ridgeview at Hood River Valley, 3 p.m.
Girls tennis: The Dalles at Redmond, 3 p.m.; Hood River Valley at Ridgeview, 3 p.m.
Boys golf: La Pine Invitational, at Crosswater, 12:30 p.m.
Girls golf: Summit Invitational, at Lost Tracks, noon.
Track and field: Ridgeview at Mountain View, TBD; Summit at Bend, TBD.
Thursday
Baseball: Mountain View at Bend, 4:30 p.m.; Estacada at Madras, 4:30 p.m.; Woodburn at Sisters, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Bend at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; Madras at Estacada, 4:30 p.m.; Newport at Sisters, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis: Bend at Summit, 4 p.m.
Girls tennis: Summit at Bend, 4 p.m.; Corbett at Sisters, 4 p.m.
Friday
Baseball: Crook County at Redmond (DH), 3 p.m.; Santiam at Culver, 4 p.m.
Softball: Hood River Valley at Bend, 5 p.m.; Redmond at Crook County (DH), 3 p.m.; Hood River Valley at Ridgeview, 3 p.m.; Santiam Christian at La Pine (DH), 2 p.m.; Sheridan at Culver, 4 p.m.
Boys tennis: Sisters at Woodburn, 4 p.m.
Girls tennis: Woodburn at Sisters, 4 p.m.; Madras at Molalla, 4 p.m.
Track and field: Sisters Invitational, 4 p.m.
Saturday
Baseball: Ridgeview at Hood River Valley, 11 a.m.; Ridgeview vs. Bend, 1:30 p.m.; Bend at Hood River Valley, 4 p.m.; La Pine at Santiam Christian (DH), 1 p.m.
Softball: Bend at Mountain View, noon.
