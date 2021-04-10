Monday, April 12
Baseball: Corbett at Madras, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Madras at Corbett, 4:30 p.m.; Philomath at Sisters, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis: The Dalles at Redmond, 3 p.m.; Hood River Valley at Ridgeview, 3 p.m.; Crook County at Pendleton, 3 p.m.
Girls tennis: Redmond at The Dalles, 3 p.m.; Pendleton at Crook County, 3 p.m.
Girls golf: Ridgeview Invitational, at The Greens at Redmond, noon.
Tuesday, April 13
Baseball: Bend at Crook County, 4:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at Summit, 4:30 p.m.; The Dalles at Redmond, 4:30 p.m.; Pleasant Hill at La Pine, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Summit at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; Crook County at Bend, 4:30 p.m.; Redmond at The Dalles, 4:30 p.m.; La Pine at Pleasant Hill, 4:30 p.m.; Culver at Gervais, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, April 14
Baseball: Madras at Corbett, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Corbett at Madras, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis: Hood River Valley at Crook County, 3 p.m.; Pendleton at Redmond, 3 p.m.; The Dalles at Ridgeview, 3 p.m.
Girls tennis: Redmond at Pendleton, 3 p.m.; Hood River Valley at Crook County, 3 p.m.; Ridgeview at The Dalles, 3 p.m.
Girls golf: Redmond Invitational, at The Greens at Redmond, noon.
Thursday, April 15
Baseball: Colton at Culver (DH), 3 p.m.
Softball: Mountain View at Summit, 4:30 p.m.; Stayton at Sisters, 4:30 p.m.; Colton at Culver, 5 p.m.; Ridgeview at Crook County (DH), 3 p.m.
Boys golf: Crook County Invitational, 11 a.m.
Track and field: Icebreaker Meet, at Crook County High School.
Friday, April 16
Baseball: Crook County at Ridgeview (DH), 3 p.m.; Sisters at Philomath (DH), 3 p.m.
Softball: Sisters at Newport, 4:30 p.m.; Pleasant Hill at La Pine (DH), 2 p.m.
Saturday, April 17
Baseball: Summit at Bend, 4:30 p.m.; Redmond at The Dalles, 11 a.m.; Redmond at Mountain View in The Dalles, 1 p.m.; Mountain View at The Dalles, 3 p.m.; La Pine at Pleasant Hill (DH), 1 p.m.
Softball: Summit at Bend, 4:30 p.m.; The Dalles at Redmond, 11 a.m.; Mountain View at Redmond, 4 p.m.; The Dalles at Mountain View, 1:30 p.m.