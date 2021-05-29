Monday, May 31
Boys basketball: South Wasco County at Culver, 4:30 p.m.
Girls basketball: South Wasco County at Culver, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, June 1
Boys basketball: Mountain View at Summit, 7 p.m.; Ridgeview at Crook County, 7 p.m.; Redmond at Hood River Valley, 7 p.m.; North Marion at Madras, 7 p.m.; Woodburn at Sisters, 7 p.m.; Colton at Culver, 5 p.m.
Girls basketball: Summit at Mountain View, 7 p.m.; Crook County at Ridgeview, 7 p.m.; Hood River Valley at Redmond, 7 p.m.; Madras at North Marion, 7 p.m.; Sisters at Woodburn, 6 p.m.; Colton at Culver, 3:30 p.m.
Wrestling: Bend High Duals, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, June 2
Boys basketball: Culver at Sheridan, 6:30 p.m.; Hosanna-Triad at Trinity Lutheran, 6 p.m.
Girls basketball: Burns at Bend, 7 p.m.; Culver at Sheridan, 5 p.m.; Hosanna-Triad at Trinity Lutheran, 4:30 p.m.
Wrestling: Redmond at The Dalles, TBD; Ridgeview Duals, TBD.
Thursday, June 3
Boys basketball: Mountain View at Sisters, 7 p.m.; Bend at Ridgeview, 7 p.m.; Crook County at The Dalles, 6:30 p.m.; Pendleton at Redmond, 7 p.m.; Madras at North Marion, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball: Ridgeview at Mountain View, 7 p.m.; Redmond at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.; The Dalles at Crook County, 7 p.m.; North Marion at Madras, 7 p.m.
Wrestling: Newberg, Mountain View at Crook County, 4 p.m.
Friday, June 4
Boys basketball: Redmond at Mountain View, 7 p.m.; The Dalles at Ridgeview, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball: Mountain View at Redmond, 7 p.m.; Madras at Bend, 7 p.m.; Ridgeview at The Dalles, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 5
Boys basketball: Bend at Crook County, 2 p.m.; Stayton at Sisters, 7 p.m.; La Pine at Harrisburg, 4 p.m.
Girls basketball: Sisters at Stayton, 3 p.m.; La Pine at Harrisburg, 2:30 p.m.
Wrestling: Bend at Hood River Valley tournament, 10 a.m.
Swimming: Bend, Mountain View at Bend City Meet 1, Juniper Swim & Fitness Center, TBD.
