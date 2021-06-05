Monday, June 7
Boys basketball: La Pine at Santiam Christian, 7:30 p.m.; North Lake at Trinity Lutheran, 6 p.m.
Girls basketball: Eagle Point at Mountain View, 7 p.m.; La Pine at Santiam Christian, 6 p.m.; North Lake at Trinity Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.; Prospect Charter at Central Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, June 8
Boys basketball: Mountain View at Bend, 7 p.m.; Summit at South Eugene, 6:30 p.m.; Pendleton at Crook County, 7 p.m.; Redmond at The Dalles, 6:30 p.m.; Hood River Valley at Ridgeview, 7 p.m.; Madras at Corbett, 6 p.m.; Sweet Home at Sisters, 7 p.m.; Butte Falls at Trinity Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball: Bend at Mountain View, 7 p.m.; Summit at South Eugene, 5 p.m.; Crook County at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at Hood River Valley, 6:30 p.m.; The Dalles at Redmond, 7 p.m.; Corbett at Madras, 6 p.m.; Sisters at Sweet Home, 6 p.m.
Wrestling: La Pine at Culver, TBD.
Wednesday, June 9
Boys basketball: Bend at Madras, 7 p.m.; Sisters at Newport, 6 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Rogue Valley Adventist, 5 p.m.; North Lake at Central Christian, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball: Newport at Sisters, 6 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Rogue Valley Adventist, 3:30 p.m.; North Lake at Central Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling: Redmond Duals, 6 p.m.
Thursday, June 10
Boys basketball: Summit at Mountain View, 7 p.m.; Crook County at Redmond, 7 p.m.; Corbett at Madras, 7 p.m.; La Pine at Creswell, 7:30 p.m.; Culver at Salem Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Girls basketball: Mountain View at Summit, 7 p.m.; Redmond at Crook County, 7 p.m.; Madras at Corbett, 6 p.m.; La Pine at Creswell, 6 p.m.; Culver at Salem Academy, 5 p.m.
Wrestling: Summit at Bend, 6 p.m.
Friday, June 11
Boys basketball: The Dalles at Crook County, 7 p.m.; Ridgeview at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.; Philomath at Sisters, 7 p.m.; Santiam Christian at La Pine, 7:30 p.m.; Chiloquin at Central Christian, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball: Pendleton at Ridgeview, 7 p.m.; Crook County at The Dalles, 6:30 p.m.; Sisters at Philomath, 7 p.m.; Santiam Christian at La Pine, 6 p.m.; Chiloquin at Central Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 12
Girls basketball: North Medford at Bend, 2:30 p.m.
Wrestling: Mountain View at Sprague, 2 p.m.; Crook County at Roseburg, 6 p.m.; Bend at McNary Duals, 10 a.m.; La Pine Invitational, TBD.
Swimming: Bend, Mountain View at Bend City Meet 2, Juniper Swim & Fitness Center, TBD.
