Monday, March 22
Volleyball: Cascade at Sisters, 4 p.m.; Cascade vs. Summit (at Sisters), 5:30 p.m.; Summit at Sisters, 7 p.m.; Culver at Trinity Lutheran, 3:30 p.m.
Boys soccer: Summit at Bend, 4 p.m.; Redmond at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; Sisters at Philomath, 7:30 p.m.
Girls soccer: Corbett at Madras, 4 p.m.; La Pine at Creswell, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, March 23
Volleyball: Redmond at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.; Hood River Valley at Crook County, 6:30 p.m.; Madras at Corbett, 6 p.m.; Santiam Christian at La Pine, 6 p.m.; Culver at North Lake/Paisley, 2 p.m.; Culver at Central Christian, 4 p.m.; North Lake/Paisley at Central Christian, 6 p.m.
Girls soccer: Ridgeview at Redmond, 6 p.m.; Philomath at Sisters, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, March 24
Boys soccer: La Pine at Summit JV, 3 p.m.
Cross-country: Redmond Rumble XC meet at Sam Johnson Park, Redmond.
Thursday, March 25
Football: Culver at Colton, 5 p.m.
Volleyball: Corbett at Madras, 6 p.m.; Philomath as Sisters, 6 p.m.
Boys soccer: Ridgeview at The Dalles, 4:30 p.m.; Hood River Valley at Redmond, 4:30 p.m.; Sweet Home at Sisters, 6 p.m.
Girls soccer: The Dalles at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; Redmond at Hood River Valley, 4:30 p.m.; Sisters at Sweet Home, 6 p.m.; Santiam Christian at La Pine, 4 p.m.
Friday, March 26
Football: Summit at Mountain View, 7 p.m.; Pendleton at Redmond, 7 p.m.; Ridgeview at Hood River Valley, 7 p.m.; Madras at Crook County, 7 p.m.; Sisters at Siuslaw, 7 p.m.
Volleyball: The Dalles at Ridgeview, 3:30 p.m.
Boys soccer: Mountain View at Bend, 4 p.m.
Saturday, March 27
Football: Vale at La Pine, 1 p.m.
Volleyball: Crook County at Summit, TBD; Ridgeview at Pendleton, 11 a.m.; Crook County at Redmond, 2 p.m.
Boys soccer: Central Linn at La Pine, 4 p.m.
Girls soccer: Mountain View at Summit, 1 p.m.
