Redmond’s Jillian Bremont (3) sets up a shot as Ridgeview’s Brooklyn Homan (3) and Scout Bale (8) pursue during a girls soccer match last week at Ridgeview High School in Redmond.

 Dean Guernsey/The Bulletin

Monday, March 22

Volleyball: Cascade at Sisters, 4 p.m.; Cascade vs. Summit (at Sisters), 5:30 p.m.; Summit at Sisters, 7 p.m.; Culver at Trinity Lutheran, 3:30 p.m.

Boys soccer: Summit at Bend, 4 p.m.; Redmond at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; Sisters at Philomath, 7:30 p.m.

Girls soccer: Corbett at Madras, 4 p.m.; La Pine at Creswell, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, March 23

Volleyball: Redmond at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.; Hood River Valley at Crook County, 6:30 p.m.; Madras at Corbett, 6 p.m.; Santiam Christian at La Pine, 6 p.m.; Culver at North Lake/Paisley, 2 p.m.; Culver at Central Christian, 4 p.m.; North Lake/Paisley at Central Christian, 6 p.m.

Girls soccer: Ridgeview at Redmond, 6 p.m.; Philomath at Sisters, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, March 24

Boys soccer: La Pine at Summit JV, 3 p.m.

Cross-country: Redmond Rumble XC meet at Sam Johnson Park, Redmond.

Thursday, March 25

Football: Culver at Colton, 5 p.m.

Volleyball: Corbett at Madras, 6 p.m.; Philomath as Sisters, 6 p.m.

Boys soccer: Ridgeview at The Dalles, 4:30 p.m.; Hood River Valley at Redmond, 4:30 p.m.; Sweet Home at Sisters, 6 p.m.

Girls soccer: The Dalles at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; Redmond at Hood River Valley, 4:30 p.m.; Sisters at Sweet Home, 6 p.m.; Santiam Christian at La Pine, 4 p.m.

Friday, March 26

Football: Summit at Mountain View, 7 p.m.; Pendleton at Redmond, 7 p.m.; Ridgeview at Hood River Valley, 7 p.m.; Madras at Crook County, 7 p.m.; Sisters at Siuslaw, 7 p.m.

Volleyball: The Dalles at Ridgeview, 3:30 p.m.

Boys soccer: Mountain View at Bend, 4 p.m.

Saturday, March 27

Football: Vale at La Pine, 1 p.m.

Volleyball: Crook County at Summit, TBD; Ridgeview at Pendleton, 11 a.m.; Crook County at Redmond, 2 p.m.

Boys soccer: Central Linn at La Pine, 4 p.m.

Girls soccer: Mountain View at Summit, 1 p.m.

